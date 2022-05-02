Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Rivian Stock Gained Momentum on Monday

By Neha Chamaria - May 2, 2022 at 4:03PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

President Joe Biden wants to help the EV industry.

What happened

After tumbling nearly 9.7% last week, Rivian Automotive (RIVN 5.03%) stock opened Monday on a positive note and had shot up 4.8% as of 10:43 a.m. ET. Although the electric vehicle (EV) stock gave up some of those gains as the day progressed, it was still up 1.7% as of 1:30 p.m. ET today.

The latest move from President Joe Biden has investors hoping Rivian could soon make a breakthrough in its biggest growth challenge yet.

So what

In its recently filed annual report, Rivian listed supply constraints and cost pressure among its biggest risk factors. Specifically, Rivian highlighted how a shortage in the supply of key parts like batteries has added to its costs, and how the company is exposed to "multiple risks" related to the availability and prices of battery cells.

Batteries that power EVs are built using metals like lithium, nickel, and cobalt, the prices of which skyrocketed in recent weeks after the conflict between Russia and Ukraine disrupted supply. Lithium carbonate prices, for example, are still up a whopping 70% year to date despite cooling off a bit in the past couple of weeks on the back of rising production in China.

This supply crunch and high pricing has hurt nearly every EV manufacturer, including industry leader Tesla, which has had to raise its vehicle prices multiple times in recent weeks to offset inflationary pressures.

A person charging an electric car.

Image source: Getty Images.

Rivian also increased prices earlier in March but had to roll back part of the decision after receiving public backlash. Days later, Rivian said it expects to produce only 25,000 vehicles this year, half of what it claimed it could have produced if not for supply chain constraints.

These developments of course sent Rivian's stock price plummeting over the weeks, but investors see a silver lining today.

On Monday, the Biden administration announced plans to invest $3.1 billion under its $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law on battery manufacturing capacity in the nation. Biden's infrastructure law has lined up billions of dollars of investment on the electric vehicle industry, including more than $7 billion on the battery supply chain, $7.5 billion on EV charging networks, and $5 billion each on electric transit buses and electric school buses.

In its Monday press release, the U.S. Department of Energy said the $3.1 billion will go toward making more batteries and EV components in America, including building sustainable domestic sources of critical material used in lithium-ion batteries like lithium, nickel, cobalt, and graphite.

Now what

Honestly, I wouldn't read much into Biden's move as these plans take time to materialize, and producing minerals like lithium is a long-term game. That means Rivian's struggles to secure supply of key raw material and ramp up production remain. To top that off, competition is heating up and expectations are low from Rivian's upcoming quarterly earnings release on May 11.

And Rivian's initial public offering lockup period, during which early investors are barred from selling the stock, is expiring on May 9. It's hard to say what'll happen and whether large investors like Ford Motor Company and Amazon will dump Rivian shares, but on Monday investors were shaking off their fears nonetheless.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Rivian Automotive, Inc. Stock Quote
Rivian Automotive, Inc.
RIVN
$31.76 (5.03%) $1.52
Ford Motor Company Stock Quote
Ford Motor Company
F
$14.26 (0.67%) $0.10
Tesla, Inc. Stock Quote
Tesla, Inc.
TSLA
$905.25 (3.96%) $34.49
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Quote
Amazon.com, Inc.
AMZN
$2,478.63 (-0.28%) $-7.00

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

RiviangreenR1S.jpg
Why Rivian Stock Was Down Friday
 A distressed person sitting in a car.
Why Rivian Stock Crashed Early Today and Could Fall Further
 2022-Rivian-R1T-14
Why Rivian Stock Climbed Higher Today
 A man reverses his car while turning to look in the rear window.
Why Shares of Rivian Are Headed in Reverse Today
 car lot dealer used new getty
3 Top Auto Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
366%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/02/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Buffett
Warren Buffett Just Made an Even Bigger Bet on Oil Prices
Investor - GettyImages-1272168490
Amazon's Stock Crashed. Is It Time to Buy?
Older Hispanic couple looking at laptop
3 Simple Ways to Make Over $50,000 in Passive Income
Vaccine being given to young woman by female doctor
Why Novavax Stock Is Soaring Today

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services