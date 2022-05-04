Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Starbucks Stock Surged Today

By Joe Tenebruso - May 4, 2022 at 4:39PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Growth in the U.S. offset a downturn in a key international market.

What happened

Shares of Starbucks (SBUX 9.84%) jumped 9.8% on Wednesday after the coffeehouse colossus delivered second-quarter financial results that were better than many investors feared. 

So what 

Ahead of Starbucks' earnings release, shareholders were concerned that coronavirus-related lockdowns in China would weigh heavily on its sales and profits. Those fears proved to be well-founded. The restaurant chain's comparable-store sales plunged 23% in China, which resulted in Starbucks' international same-store sales shrinking by 8%. 

Yet the situation in the U.S. was far brighter. U.S. comps climbed 12%, driven by a 7% rise in average ticket size and a 5% increase in transactions. That led Starbucks' overall same-store sales to grow by a solid 7%.

Better still, new store openings helped to drive Starbucks' companywide revenue up by 15% to $7.6 billion.

People are buying coffee at a drive-through restaurant.

Image source: Getty Images.

However, Starbucks' costs rose due in part to inflation and the company's decision to enhance wages and benefits for its employees. These cost pressures contributed to a 2.4-percentage point decline in Starbucks' operating margin, to 12.4%. Its earnings per share, in turn, rose by only 4% to $0.58.

Now what

Starbucks hopes that boosting pay and training will help to improve employee morale and retention, as well as to stave off unionization efforts at its stores. Interim CEO Howard Schultz also wants to strengthen staffing levels to prepare Starbucks for a post-COVID economic recovery.

"The investments we are making in our people and the company will add the capacity we need in our U.S. stores today and position us ahead of the coming growth curve ahead," Schultz said.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Starbucks Corporation Stock Quote
Starbucks Corporation
SBUX
$81.64 (9.84%) $7.31

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

featured-transcript-logo
Starbucks (SBUX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 falling chart man watching computer screen
Why Starbucks Lost 18% of Its Value in April
 GettyImages-1213297901
How Big of an Impact Are Pandemic Closures in China Having on Starbucks?
 GettyImages-1294584820
Down 35%, This Dividend Stock Has an Ace In the Hole for Growing Its International Business
 GettyImages-181437961
Starbucks Has Less International Exposure Than You May Think

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
374%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/04/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

AlphabetRevenueQ12022
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
Marijuana Cannabis Pot Weed Medical Oil Derivative Flower Bud Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks Down 64% (or More) Just Begging to Be Bought
investment-advisor-with-client-getty
3 Unbeatable Growth Stocks That Look Like Bargains Now
Investor 33
2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold for the Next 10 Years

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services