Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Etsy Stock Dropped Today

By Joe Tenebruso - May 5, 2022 at 3:28PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Decelerating growth has investors on edge.

What happened

Shares of Etsy (ETSY -18.65%) sank on Thursday after the online marketplace for craft goods warned shareholders that its pace of expansion was slowing. As of 2:22 p.m. ET, Etsy's stock price was down more than 18%.

So what 

The total dollar value of transactions processed on the company's e-commerce platforms, a key metric known as gross merchandise sales (GMS), rose 3.5% year over year to $3.3 billion in the first quarter. However, GMS declined by 2%, to $2.8 billion, on Etsy's namesake marketplace.

The company said consumers are shopping more in traditional retail stores now that the economy has reopened. They are also spending less on discretionary items, due in part to negative macroeconomic factors. Conflict in Europe and a corresponding surge in energy prices, as well as stubbornly high inflation in areas like food and housing costs, are widely expected to force many consumers to rein in their spending.

A person is holding a credit card in front of a laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

It should be noted that Etsy experienced incredible growth during the early stages of the pandemic. So, despite the small decline in the first quarter, Etsy marketplace GMS was still up an impressive 177% compared with the first quarter of 2019.

Moreover, merchants continued to flock to Etsy's platform. Despite a 30% increase in fees that resulted in protests among a small group of sellers, total active sellers surged 62.8% to nearly 7.7 million. Growth in buying customers, though, was more muted. Active buyers increased 4.9% to 95.1 million.

All told, Etsy's revenue grew by 5.2% to $579.3 million. Its net income, however, fell 40.1% to $86.1 million, or $0.60 per share, largely due to acquisition-related expenses.

Now what 

Investors appeared to be more concerned about Etsy's tepid guidance. Management expects GMS of $2.9 billion to $3.2 billion and revenue of $540 million to $590 million in the second quarter. The midpoint of those ranges would represent declines of roughly 6% and 2%, respectively, compared with the first quarter. 

Still, Chief Financial Officer Rachel Glaser believes Etsy's future remains bright. "In the current macroeconomic environment, consumers have less disposable income and many more places to spend it, and while this creates a short-term headwind for sales on our marketplaces, we have very strong conviction in the long-term growth potential of our business," Glaser said.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Etsy, Inc. Stock Quote
Etsy, Inc.
ETSY
$88.94 (-18.65%) $-20.39

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1193259261
3 Critical Metrics I'm Watching When Etsy Reports Q1 Earnings
 GettyImages-1255615584
Will the Etsy Strike Controversy Impact the Stock?
 GettyImages-1287493691
2 Years Into the Pandemic, Here's How Etsy Has Done
 stock down up
3 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount
 woman getting package in the mail
Why Etsy Could Be a Breakout Stock This Year

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
384%
 
S&P 500 Returns
129%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/05/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Big red arrow going down over a stock chart.
Why Tesla Stock Crashed Today
A stressed person looking at a falling stock price chart on a computer screen.
Why Nio Stock Is Plunging Today
1. digital apps
My Top Growth Stock to Buy in May (and It's Not Even Close)
A circuit board. (2)
Why AMD, Qualcomm, and Skyworks Solutions Stocks Just Crashed

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services