Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Block and DoorDash Bounced Back Friday Morning

By Dan Caplinger - May 6, 2022 at 8:18AM

Key Points

  • The stock market looked ready to open lower on Friday morning.
  • Block and DoorDash saw gains after releasing their first-quarter earnings results.
  • A more favorable attitude toward beaten-down stocks could point to a broader bounce.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The market is lower in premarket trading, but these two stocks moved higher.

It's been another tough week on Wall Street, and investors seemed resigned to accepting more losses early Friday morning. The markets have had a difficult time digesting the latest moves on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, with initial optimism giving way to concerns about the negative impact on discretionary spending and skepticism about its impact on supply driven inflationary pressures. As of 7:30 a.m., futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI 0.00%) were down 131 points to 32,779. S&P 500 (^GSPC -3.56%) futures had dropped 23 points to 4,120, while Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC 0.00%) futures had fallen 98 points to 12,761.

Even with the downdraft in the broader market, there were some bright spots in premarket trading. Block (SQ -10.53%) and DoorDash (DASH -10.40%) were able to move higher following their latest financial reports. Below, you'll learn more about what each of these innovative businesses are doing to bolster their prospects for higher sales and profitability.

Person at a cash register paying for a purchase.

Image source: Getty Images.

Block moves higher despite losses

Shares of Block were up almost 5% Friday morning. The upward move came even though the digital payment disruptor saw its net income swing to a loss during the first quarter of 2022.

Block's gross profits showed continued growth, rising 34% year over year in the first quarter to $1.29 billion. Those gains came from both segments of its business, as Cash App posted 26% growth while the Square unit saw gross profit rise 41%. However, a substantial portion of the increase came from the recent acquisition of buy now, pay later specialist Afterpay, which added about 9 percentage points to gross profit gains overall. Block lost $204 million during the quarter, reversing a modest year-earlier profit.

Block has followed several strategic initiatives to further its overall goals. It has pushed cryptocurrencies, with more than 10 million Cash App accounts having bought Bitcoin since its introduction. On the Square side of the business, attempts to cultivate better relationships with up-market sellers have gone well, producing better profit growth than the segment overall. In the end, Block wants to expand its ecosystem and get more people to enter it while existing customers take advantage of more of its features.

What's remarkable is that shareholders were able to get past a more than 50% drop in adjusted earnings per share and instead focus on what they hope will be more favorable trends for the future. That's an attitude the market hasn't taken much lately, and it might signal a shift in sentiment more broadly.

DoorDash dashes higher

Elsewhere, shares of DoorDash were up more than 6% Friday morning. The delivery specialist gave a favorable forecast, and its results for the first quarter of 2022 were solid.

DoorDash's metrics looked generally good. Revenue was up 35% year over year to $1.46 billion. Total orders came in at 404 million, higher by 23% from year-earlier levels, while its marketplace's gross order volume rose 25% to $12.4 billion. Net losses widened from the year-ago quarter, but adjusted pre-tax operating earnings were modestly higher.

Moreover, DoorDash was extremely optimistic about what the future will bring. It expects U.S. consumers to spend $1.6 trillion at restaurants, grocery stores, and convenience stores, while international consumers in several of the company's key markets across the globe will spend another $1.1 trillion. With relatively low market penetration, DoorDash sees a huge opportunity for expansion and market share gains.

That translated into favorable numbers in DoorDash's guidance, including calls for $49 billion to $51 billion in gross order volume and up to $500 million in adjusted pre-tax operating earnings for the full 2022 year. Given the uncertainties of the economy and its emergence from the challenges of the early portion of the COVID-19 pandemic, DoorDash's views gave shareholders new hope about its ability to bounce back after massive share-price declines.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Block, Inc. Stock Quote
Block, Inc.
SQ
$95.55 (-10.53%) $-11.24
Dow Jones Industrial Average (Price Return) Stock Quote
Dow Jones Industrial Average (Price Return)
^DJI
$34,061.06 (0.00%) $0.00
S&P 500 Index - Price Return (USD) Stock Quote
S&P 500 Index - Price Return (USD)
^GSPC
$4,146.87 (-3.56%) $-153.30
NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return) Stock Quote
NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return)
^IXIC
$12,964.86 (0.00%) $0.00
DoorDash, Inc. Stock Quote
DoorDash, Inc.
DASH
$73.15 (-10.40%) $-8.49

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Crafts 2022 GettyImages-1358050947
2 Crushed Commerce Stocks Are Making Big Comebacks After Hours Thursday
 GettyImages-1311576007
Why Did Shares of Block Drop 22.5% in December?
 Bitcoin-fintech-stock-investors-growth-square
Here's Why Square Dropped 18% in November
 SQ reader
Square Just Bought Afterpay, and Wall Street's Betting This Fintech Stock Could Be Next
 Bitcoin GettyImages-637337694
Stocks Fall: Can Square Save Bitcoin?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
361%
 
S&P 500 Returns
124%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/06/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

KO drink bottle
73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks
two older people sitting outside looking serious
Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks
Couple-beach
Why the $4,194 Max Social Security Benefit Is a Fantasy
1. digital apps
My Top Growth Stock to Buy in May (and It's Not Even Close)

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services