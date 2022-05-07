Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

By John Ballard - May 7, 2022 at 8:55AM

Key Points

  • Verizon and Apple appear well positioned to deliver solid returns as consumers transition to 5G devices.
  • These stocks resemble classic Buffett investments -- they're industry-leading brands at great prices.
  • Verizon is particularly attractive for its opportunity in the 5G market and high dividend yield of 5.3%.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These industry leaders deliver consistent profits and dividends for shareholders.

Buying the same stocks as famed investor Warren Buffett won't turn you into a billionaire, but it can steer your portfolio in the right direction. A $1,000 investment in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A -0.40%) (BRK.B 0.06%) in 1965, when Buffett took over, would be worth about $28 million today. That is the outcome of buying great businesses when they are selling below their intrinsic value.

Let's review the investment cases for Verizon Communications (VZ 0.90%) and Apple (AAPL 0.47%). These are two of Berkshire's largest holdings and could be great stocks to invest in for the long term.

A person relaxing by a lake with a computer during the morning sunrise.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Verizon

Verizon fits the mold of the typical stock Buffett looks for: an industry-leader that generates consistent revenue and profits. The wireless service provider was one of Berkshire Hathaway's largest holdings at the end of 2021. Berkshire's latest annual report shows it owned 3.8% of the total shares outstanding, with a cost basis of $9.4 billion. 

Verizon operates a wireless network that consistently draws high praise from customers, which has led to the lowest churn rate in the industry. It reaches 30 million households with fixed wireless services, and has led the rollout of 5G wireless technology. Management recently set a goal of achieving incremental growth of $14 billion in service and other revenue by 2025. Over 75% of its growth is expected to come from 5G mobility and nationwide broadband. 

A large base of satisfied customers translates into recurring revenue each year, and dividends for shareholders. Over the last four quarters, Verizon generated $21 billion in profit on $134 billion in revenue. It paid out half of its profits to shareholders, bringing the dividend yield to an attractive 5.3%. 

Verizon has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years, reinforcing the strength of its business and confidence in the future. It's certainly a tempting buy right now, trading at nine times trailing earnings on top of that tantalizing dividend yield. 

2. Apple

Apple is Berkshire's largest holding. At the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway owned 5.6% of the iPhone maker. Apple is one of the largest investments Buffett has ever made. At the end of 2021, Berkshire's reported cost basis on its Apple investment was $31 billion, with a market value of $161 billion. It's already proving to be one of the greatest investments of Buffett's career.

Again, Apple appears to be a classic Buffett investment. Apple has achieved unmatched customer satisfaction and loyalty. It's a powerful advantage with a growing base of 1.8 billion active devices at the beginning of the year. With millions of customers with stored credit cards on file with their Apple account, that large installed base is translating to growing demand for higher-margin sales of apps and subscriptions.

Between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2021 (which ended in September), Apple's services revenue grew at a compound annual rate of 27% per year. Apple reported 17% growth in services revenue in the March quarter, bringing this lucrative stream of revenue to 20% of Apple's business. 

Growth in services is making a very profitable company even more profitable. Over the last four quarters, it generated $105 billion in free cash flow on top of $386 billion of revenue. It paid out 14% of its profits in dividends, bringing the dividend yield to 0.58%. 

The stock is not as cheap as Verizon, but at a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.6, it's difficult to call Apple stock expensive. It seems priced about right, given Apple's growth prospects and brand power.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Verizon Communications Inc. Stock Quote
Verizon Communications Inc.
VZ
$48.27 (0.90%) $0.43
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
BRK.A
$479,500.00 (-0.40%) $-1,900.00
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
BRK.B
$318.88 (0.06%) $0.20
Apple Inc. Stock Quote
Apple Inc.
AAPL
$157.28 (0.47%) $0.74

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

5G-towers
1 Massive Telecom Stock With Huge Potential
 social media networking friends texting smartphones getty
Is Verizon Stock a Buy Now?
 Warren Buffett in a crowd.
Want $1,500 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in This Warren Buffett Dividend Stock and Wait 3 Years
 Investor - GettyImages-1272168490
Why Verizon Stock Fell Today
 Investor - GettyImages-1128873197
Why Verizon Stock Dropped Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
353%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/07/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

KO drink bottle
73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks
Coronavirus Vaccine Doctor Patient Healthcare Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Jaw-Dropping Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
A person opening a package.
5 Reasons to Buy Amazon Ahead of Its Stock Split
Young smiling Asian man looking at phone
Here's the Stunning Amount of Passive Income You Can Make Staking Shiba Inu

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services