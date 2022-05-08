Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Double Your Money, According to Wall Street

By Cory Renauer - May 8, 2022 at 6:23AM

All of these stocks could rocket higher once the rest of the market sees them in the same light as analysts on Wall Street

If you're looking for stocks that can put up big gains in a relatively short amount of time, you've got lots of great options at the moment. Fear of a global economic slowdown in the wake of a years-old pandemic and a months-long war in Ukraine has pushed heaps of growth stocks down to prices that were unimaginable just a few months ago. 

The economic pain soaring energy prices will inflict on Europe is going to be a drag on every industry. That said, companies like Matterport (MTTR -6.39%), Upstart (UPST -5.78%), and Fiverr International (FVRR -8.43%) are so well positioned for further growth that analysts on Wall Street think all three of these stocks can more than double your money. Here's why.

Smart investor looking for stocks to buy on their laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

Fiverr International

Shares of this growth stock soared in 2020 and 2021 as pandemic-related lockdowns accelerated the transition from traditional employment to the gig economy. Since peaking last summer, though, Fiverr's stock price has taken an 81% tumble.

Wall Street analysts are still extremely bullish for Fiverr and think it can bounce back. The average target on Fiverr represents a 130% premium over recent prices.

Fiverr isn't down because it's having trouble executing a growth strategy. In the first quarter, Fiverr reported 56% more active buyers than it had during the previous year period. Plus, the average buyer spent 22% more than they did a year earlier.

Fiverr stock is down because many of its freelancers, and buyers of freelance services, live in Ukraine and Russia. There's also fear that a global economic slowdown brought about by soaring fuel prices could limit general demand for freelance work. 

The important thing to remember about Fiverr is that its competitors, such as Upwork have the same problems. With positive cash flows and unique tools that make it easier for buyers and freelancers to collaborate, Fiverr has a good chance of staying on top.

Upstart

This fintech stock lept to unimaginable heights following its stock market debut in late 2020. Unfortunately, Upstart shares have tumbled by about two-thirds since they peaked last summer.

Investment bank analysts agree that a big rebound is in the cards. The consensus price target for Upstart represents a 106% premium over its price now.

Banks, credit unions, and car dealerships hire Upstart to assess individual credit risk. The company presents an alternative to the 3-digit FICO score that lenders have used for decades. Upstart's credit assessments employ artificial intelligence to analyze more data points than a FICO score. This helps lenders connect with creditworthy borrowers who would have slipped through the cracks.

There are concerns that recently originated loans aren't getting repaid as reliably as they were when Americans were still receiving COVID-related stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment benefits. If delinquency rates on new loans stabilize, we'll continue to see lenders beat a path to Upstart's door and send the stock soaring again. Investors can also look forward to soaring demand thanks to an ongoing expansion from the limited market for personal loans to the much larger automobile loan space.

Matterport

Shares of this metaverse stock are down 85% from a peak they reached last fall. Wall Street analysts who follow Matterport expect a recovery soon. The average target at the moment is 104% higher than its latest closing price.

Creating digital twins of spaces that exist in the real world is a burgeoning industry led by Matterport. Unfortunately, decelerating growth during the last three months of 2021 weighed the stock down.

The rapid growth rate Matterport displayed when COVID-related restrictions kept more of us indoors was temporary. That hasn't stopped this business from growing by leaps and bounds. At the end of 2021, the company had nearly twice as many subscribers as it did a year earlier.

In the fourth quarter, the number of digitized real-world spaces managed by Matterport also soared 56% year over year to 6.7 million. At the moment, Matterport manages more than 99% of all real-world locations that have been digitized for use in the metaverse. With a commanding lead on the competition, it's no wonder expectations for this business are still sky-high.

