Could This Healthcare Stock Be Berkshire Hathaway's Next Pick?

Would Teladoc (TDOC 9.45%) make a good fit for Berkshire (BRK.A 0.73%) (BRK.B 0.75%)? In this clip from "The Rank" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on April 25, Motley Fool contributor Zane Fracek makes the case for why he'd like to see Berkshire expand into healthcare and telemedicine given the growth opportunity ahead.

Zane Fracek: I'd like to see Berkshire make one of two moves. One would be expanding more into healthcare. I think there's a lot of opportunity there. The second one, moving more into alternative energy sources, like solar or wind. But for this one, I'm going to pick Teladoc, just because I think it is so down off of its high. It has such a strong recurring revenue stream and, I mean, we're seeing them make more high-growth purchases, like Snowflake (SNOW 12.63%) is the prime example. I don't think it's too out of the realm of possibilities. I just think there's such a huge growth runway ahead for telemedicine. They've been really smart, expanding into mental health. I liked the Livongo (LVGO) acquisition. Not so much what they paid for it, but getting into the chronic disease monitoring is going to be great for them as well. So, I would like to see Teladoc.