Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Could This Healthcare Stock Be Berkshire Hathaway's Next Pick?

By Zane Fracek - May 14, 2022 at 10:38AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Telemedicine has a sizable growth runway ahead.

Would Teladoc (TDOC 9.45%) make a good fit for Berkshire (BRK.A 0.73%) (BRK.B 0.75%)? In this clip from "The Rank" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on April 25, Motley Fool contributor Zane Fracek makes the case for why he'd like to see Berkshire expand into healthcare and telemedicine given the growth opportunity ahead.


Zane Fracek: I'd like to see Berkshire make one of two moves. One would be expanding more into healthcare. I think there's a lot of opportunity there. The second one, moving more into alternative energy sources, like solar or wind. But for this one, I'm going to pick Teladoc, just because I think it is so down off of its high. It has such a strong recurring revenue stream and, I mean, we're seeing them make more high-growth purchases, like Snowflake (SNOW 12.63%) is the prime example. I don't think it's too out of the realm of possibilities. I just think there's such a huge growth runway ahead for telemedicine. They've been really smart, expanding into mental health. I liked the Livongo (LVGO) acquisition. Not so much what they paid for it, but getting into the chronic disease monitoring is going to be great for them as well. So, I would like to see Teladoc.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Teladoc Health, Inc. Stock Quote
Teladoc Health, Inc.
TDOC
$33.59 (9.45%) $2.90
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
BRK.A
$465,011.00 (0.73%) $3,380.00
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
BRK.B
$310.36 (0.75%) $2.30
Livongo Health, Inc. Stock Quote
Livongo Health, Inc.
LVGO
 Snowflake Inc. Stock Quote
Snowflake Inc.
SNOW
$158.36 (12.63%) $17.76

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Man smiling and looking at laptop
2 Stocks That Are Ridiculously Cheap Right Now
 GettyImages-1251259685
Why Teladoc Health Flew 9% Higher on Friday
 GettyImages-1355666522
Teladoc's Stock Is on Life Support -- Can It Be Revived?
 GettyImages-692143600
The Real Reason Teladoc Is Struggling
 Patient talking to doctor via tablet.
Why Teladoc's Q1 Results Really Weren't That Bad

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
345%
 
S&P 500 Returns
119%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/14/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
A Shiba Inu token logo.
Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.01?
GettyImages-1308278927
2 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now
stock market studying
These 4 REITs Have Beaten the S&P 500 for Years and Should Keep on Doing Just That

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services