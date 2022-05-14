Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Peloton's Troubles Continue With No End in Sight

By Parkev Tatevosian - May 14, 2022 at 7:00AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Customer demand is slowing, inventory is piling up, and cash flow is moving in the wrong direction.

Peloton (PTON 16.52%) thrived at the pandemic's onset. Folks who were used to exercising at gyms and other away-from-home facilities were forced to make other arrangements. Peloton's in-home interactive exercising equipment was one obvious choice. However, the boom was short-lived, and consumers quickly returned to their previous habits when economies started reopening. 

Unfortunately, Peloton's management had invested in increasing capacity, expecting the sales boom to be longer-lasting. Now the company is grappling with the fallout from those investments and declining customer demand. 

A person on an exercise bike.

Image source: Getty Images.

Customer demand is slowing sharply for Peloton's products

Note that Peloton reports sales in two segments: connected fitness products and subscriptions. The former includes sales of exercise machines like the Bike and Treadmill. In its most recent quarter, which ended March 31, Peloton's connected fitness segment reported sales of $594 million. That was down considerably from the $1 billion in revenue it generated during the same quarter in the year prior. The decrease in customer demand for its in-home exercise equipment has been sharp and fast.

PTON Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) Chart

PTON Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

For several months after the pandemic's onset, sales were surging, and Peloton was having trouble keeping up with demand. The backlog was so deep that customers were waiting ten weeks from order to delivery. In the quarter ended in March, inventories of products were piling up, increasing to $1.4 billion from $937 million at the same time last year. The rise in stockpiles was partly to blame, and its $1.6 billion net loss for Peloton losing $1.7 billion in cash from operations in Q3.

The company is taking steps to right the ship, including restructuring the business to reduce operating expenses by $800 million by fiscal year 2024. Some of those savings could be realized in the second half of fiscal year 2022 and even more in fiscal year 2023. Shareholders should hope so because they cannot sustain themselves under current operating conditions. Management has arranged another credit facility of $750 million to stem the tide while it corrects itself. Peloton had only $879 million of cash on the balance sheet on March 31.

PTON Cash from Operations (Quarterly) Chart

PTON Cash from Operations (Quarterly) data by YCharts

What this could mean for Peloton investors

The stock has been crashing as the bad news keeps rolling out of Peloton's quarterly updates. Despite the stock's falling 92% off its high, it appears too early for investors to scoop up shares. The future looks increasingly uncertain, demand for Peloton's exercise equipment is falling fast, and there is no telling what it will need to do to spur enthusiasm again.

Newly appointed CEO Barry McCarthy has stated the goal of reaching 100 million members -- an audacious target considering its current total of 3 million. Still, the shift in focus to software versus hardware could do wonders for the business. The expensive equipment is the central friction point in acquiring customers. If it can find a solution to that pain point, it could unlock another level of growth. Peloton is testing a subscription model for the hardware, where customers can pay one monthly fee for renting the equipment and accessing membership benefits.

Potential investors will want to follow the progress of the several initiatives underway at Peloton and see demonstrable progress before acquiring shares. 

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Peloton Interactive, Inc. Stock Quote
Peloton Interactive, Inc.
PTON
$15.87 (16.52%) $2.25

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

peloton bike source-pton
Why Peloton Interactive Is Rising Today
 peloton treadmill source-pton
Peloton Interactive Is Running Off the Rails
 Fitness - GettyImages-Healthy Living 2-500886685
Why Peloton Stock Dropped Today
 PTONworkout
Peloton Stock: Some Workouts Don't Work Out
 GettyImages-1316937960
Peloton Needs to Demonstrate Continuity More Than Anything Else

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
327%
 
S&P 500 Returns
116%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/14/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
A Shiba Inu token logo.
Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.01?
man-smartphone-chart-thinking
3 Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond
GettyImages-1147090013
3 Bear Market Mistakes Investors Should Avoid at All Costs

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services