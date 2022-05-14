Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

This Reliable Buffett Stock Is a Dividend Champion

By Zane Fracek and Jason Hall - May 14, 2022 at 7:00AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

This income stock might be a good pick for investors seeking stability.

Verizon (VZ 0.25%) has shown to be a consistently well run, high-quality business. In this clip from "The Rank" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on April 25, Motley Fool contributors Zane Fracek and Jason Hall discuss why Verizon could be a good choice for investors seeking a stable, income stock.


Zane Fracek: So Verizon, I mean, I'm sure everyone is familiar. They tout being the largest cellphone carrier that built the widest, largest network in the U.S. for coverage. And I'm trying not to play too much into that game. I feel like it's a lot of marketing going back and forth. I think what really matters is the efficiency of the business because, in a way, I think of wireless carriers and telecommunication businesses as utilities, right? Where you have such a wide, recurring revenue stream, and it's kind of hard to grow. I mean the market is so penetrated at this point. There are some growth opportunities. To see how Verizon has been doing, for Buffett, it hasn't been great considering they bought in, I think, 2021. So they're down a little bit on the purchase compared to the other one I'll talk about, which is Apple (AAPL 3.19%), which has been a lot better for them. It's the seventh largest holding, and they own about 3.8% of Verizon. So, not as much voting power there as we see with things like Apple, and American Express (AXP 3.58%) even that had like 20% ownership. They're not growing that fast, growing at like 1% a year for the last five years, but they're growing their earnings a little bit faster. That said, management is really excited about the opportunity for 5G and something called Verizon Plus Play, which I actually just read about. I didn't realize this was in the cards for them, that they want to make an aggregation streaming service, which is something that I think a lot of people have been wanting or at least considering or talking about. Because it feels like there's so many different subscriptions to manage, why can't it just be in one place? It's a business that's been really acquisitive, acquiring, I think, about 10 companies I'd say on average for the past decade or more. Really acquisitive. And that's kind of allowed them to grow, and they're in a stage now where they're not growing that fast, but they're able to return a lot of value to shareholders, increasing their dividend consistently. I think I ranked it as high as I did basically just on the dividend. I think it's really impressive. I think management is doing a pretty good job, although they just cut their expectations for next year. They've been losing some customers. I forget exactly what it was, but I think they're pretty confident that they'll come back. I think they've been doing a pretty good job at keeping the turnover really low as well. This is a consistent story in telecom now, with AT&T (T 0.61%) and Verizon both at about 1% customer churn per year. So that's good, they're not spending extra money on acquiring new customers or the costs associated with getting someone onto a new plan. It's just a very consistent business. I'm curious what you guys think. You guys also listed them pretty high, right? 

Jason Hall: I'll jump in here real quick. I think, depending on what you're looking for as an investor, if you're looking for a stable, high-quality business that's well run, that can kick off a reasonable amount of cash flow, increase at a modest amount every year, and increase how much of that is returned to investors? Yeah, I think absolutely. The dividend yield, Zane, I'm not sure if you brought that up. I was making a chart for something I want to share to answer somebody's question but I think it's at like a three or four-year high. So I think now is a wonderful time to buy this if you're looking for income or dividend growth. It's just a really, really high quality business. I do have some concern, because it's a massive debt pile. I mean it's well-managed and they have a pretty good ladder of when they have to, you know, refinance that debt. But rising interest rates are going to cut into their cost of capital, and that's going to carry over to their returns. So I do think that could be a little bit of a headwind over the next 10 years, but it's just such a well-run business if you're looking for a stable, income stock. It's wonderful.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Verizon Communications Inc. Stock Quote
Verizon Communications Inc.
VZ
$48.18 (0.25%) $0.12
AT&T Inc. Stock Quote
AT&T Inc.
T
$19.84 (0.61%) $0.12
Apple Inc. Stock Quote
Apple Inc.
AAPL
$147.11 (3.19%) $4.55
American Express Company Stock Quote
American Express Company
AXP
$158.75 (3.58%) $5.48

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

stock market wall street getty
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession
 woman relaxing with computer
2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
 5G-towers
1 Massive Telecom Stock With Huge Potential
 social media networking friends texting smartphones getty
Is Verizon Stock a Buy Now?
 Warren Buffett in a crowd.
Want $1,500 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in This Warren Buffett Dividend Stock and Wait 3 Years

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
327%
 
S&P 500 Returns
116%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/14/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
A Shiba Inu token logo.
Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.01?
man-smartphone-chart-thinking
3 Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond
GettyImages-1147090013
3 Bear Market Mistakes Investors Should Avoid at All Costs

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services