Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

This Move Can Help Retirees Boost Social Security Income by Over $10,000 Annually

By Christy Bieber - May 17, 2022 at 9:04AM

Key Points

  • Choices you make can have a major impact on monthly Social Security benefits.
  • The average retiree could increase their monthly income by $895 by making one key decision.
  • Having extra money coming in could provide more financial security in retirement.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

An extra $10,000 or more per year could make a huge difference in your later years.

Social Security is an important source of income for many older Americans, so making smart choices with regard to claiming benefits could be the key to financial security.

For those who are concerned about having enough money to live on after they've stopped working, getting more money from Social Security could make a huge difference in their quality of life. And the good news is, the decisions you make could have a big impact on how much annual income you receive.

The typical retiree, in fact, could end up with over $10,000 per year in extra Social Security benefits if they make the right choices in their later years. 

Two adults taking a selfie on vacation.

Image source: Getty Images.

Here's how the typical retiree could get $10,740 in extra Social Security benefits each year

So how could the average senior get more than $10,000 in extra Social Security income each year? It's simple. You would need to wait until the age of 70 to get your first check. 

You have a choice to claim benefits starting at 62 and you also have a full retirement age (FRA) between 66 and four months, and 67. If you get your first payment at your FRA, you'd receive your standard benefit, which equals a percentage of the average amount you earned during the 35 years your (inflation-adjusted) wages were highest. You also have the option to wait until 70 to start your checks. 

If you begin benefits at 62 or any time before FRA, your standard benefit shrinks since early filing penalties apply. If you begin benefits any time after FRA, your standard benefit increases as it's possible to earn delayed retirement credits up until the age of 70. 

Early filing penalties reduce benefits by five-ninths of 1% per month if you start payments within 36 months of FRA. That's a 6.7% annual reduction. If you begin getting checks even earlier, an additional monthly penalty five-twelfths of 1% will further slash your monthly payment. That adds up to a 5% annual benefits cut. And delayed retirement credits increase payments by two-thirds of 1% per month, which results in an 8% annual increase to your standard benefit. 

If you were on track for the average Social Security benefit -- which is $1,657 in 2022 -- you would see that cut by a total of 30% if you had a full retirement age of 67 and claimed your benefits five years early at 62. That would give you a monthly income of $1,160 at 62. But if you instead waited until 70 and got a 24% benefits increase, your income would climb all the way to $2,055.

Some quick math shows that's $895 extra per month -- or $10,740 per year -- more money. So by waiting an extra eight years, your income goes up quite dramatically. Of course, it's up to you to decide if you'd rather get less money each year but get it sooner or if you'd prefer to maximize retirement income. For many seniors, however, waiting is the right choice due to the substantial extra money that a delayed claim offers. 

 

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

GettyImages-1148558350
Invest Smarter, Not Harder With These 3 Methods
 bear market stocks down loss chart
3 Warren Buffett Investing Principles to Get You Through This Bear Market
 GettyImages-1270273032
The Surprising Reason Why the 2022 Nasdaq Bear Market Can Be a Good Thing
 A person at a laptop_GettyImages-1324654948
This Assumption Could Destroy Your Retirement Plans
 Investor
This Warren Buffett Favorite Could Make You a Millionaire on $500 a Month

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
338%
 
S&P 500 Returns
119%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/17/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

LemonadeCustomersQ12022
1 Growth Stock Down 87% That Could Soar, Says Wall Street
Shiba Inu, young woman, laptop
Here's the Most Likely Time Frame for Shiba Inu to Reach $0.01
in the tool section
Love Passive Income? Here's What Investing $10,000 in This REIT Could Make for You Each Month
Investor
This Warren Buffett Favorite Could Make You a Millionaire on $500 a Month

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services