Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Lucid Stock Bounced Back Thursday

By Rich Smith - May 19, 2022 at 2:17PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Saudi Arabia just threw the EV maker a financial lifeline.

What happened

In case you missed it, the stock market had kind of a bad day on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 falling 4% and the Nasdaq down nearly 5%. Surprisingly, though, one of the more volatile companies on the market -- electric car start-up Lucid Group (LCID 12.73%) -- outperformed a lot of its tech peers, declining by only 2.8%.

News out of Saudi Arabia appeared to be the factor that saved Lucid from falling harder Wednesday. It's also very likely the reason why  Lucid stock rebounded even higher on Thursday -- up a lucky 13% as of 12:30 p.m. ET.  

Three Arab men in traditional garb reading news on a tablet and cheering.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

As Lucid announced Wednesday, it has struck a deal to build a new electric car factory in Saudi Arabia -- one with the capacity to churn out 155,000 EVs per year, contributing to what will eventually be a global production capacity of 500,000 EVs per year for the company. Moreover, under a previous deal, the Saudi government agreed to buy 100,000 of those EVs over a 10-year period. And to sweeten the deal even further, the Saudi government will provide Lucid $3.4 billion in financial assistance to get the factory project off the ground.

Those are the broad strokes, and they explain both why Lucid stock lost relatively little ground Wednesday and why it's performing so strongly Thursday.

Saudi Arabia's commitment to buy 100,000 cars over 10 years means that Lucid will still need to find buyers for another 145,000 electric cars annually.

Lucid said its deliveries to Saudi Arabia would begin no later than Q2 2023 -- well before the new factory is up and running, which is expected to happen by 2025. Those initial EV deliveries -- in quantities expected to be in the 1,000, to 2,000 a year range -- will come from its Arizona plant.

Finally, the $3.4 billion in support that the Saudi government is providing won't all come in cash. Some will be in the form of "financing and incentives" -- terms vague enough to cover everything from loan guarantees to tax abeyances.

Now what

Even if not all that support comes in the form of actual riyals or dollars, this is still pretty good news for Lucid.

Whatever cash the Saudis provide will add to the $5.4 billion cash cushion Lucid has already built up. Any loan guarantees can be expected to lower Lucid's cost of borrowing more funds. (The company has already taken out $2.2 billion in debt.) And any tax abeyances or other support the Saudis provide will help slow Lucid's cash burn rate -- which at last report was approaching $1.9 billion per year.  

If my back-of-the-napkin math is right, in fact, the Saudis' support looks like it will be just barely enough to tide Lucid over until it gets that new factory up and running in 2025, at which point it can start to generate cash for the company. For Lucid shareholders, that's very good news indeed.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Lucid Group, Inc. Stock Quote
Lucid Group, Inc.
LCID
$19.57 (12.73%) $2.21

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

lucid-air-exterior-05
Is Lucid's Saudi Connection Good for Its Stock?
 lucidaireurope.jpg
Why Lucid Stock Drove Higher Today
 LucidGTLaunch_GTP_QuantumGrey_Track_Side1
Why Lucid and Other EV Stocks Jumped More Than 10% Today
 EVsalespercentofglobalsales
2 Supercharged Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
 lucidatsunset
Why Lucid Shares Dropped by Double Digits Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
328%
 
S&P 500 Returns
116%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/19/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Buffett APPROVED 1
Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About
retiree reviewing finances
Retirees Are Poised to See the Biggest Social Security Change in 41 Years
A person pointing to two arrows outperforming another arrow, with a cityscape below
1 Stock-Split Stock Warren Buffett Regrets Missing Out On
Nio ET7 EV Sedan
4 Growth Stocks Billionaire Money Managers Piled Into During the First Quarter

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services