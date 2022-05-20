Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Is a Crypto Market Recovery Under Way? Bitcoin, Solana, and Avalanche Surge Higher Today

By Chris MacDonald - May 20, 2022 at 10:11AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Strong price performance from these three large-cap tokens has investors excited about the near-term prospects of this sector.

What happened

Today's price action in the crypto market is notable, in that the direction of this move is to the upside. Crypto investors haven't seen a lot of green lately, making today's 3.2% increase over the past 24 hours for the overall market a pleasant turn in the right direction.

This move has been driven by significant outperformance from large-cap cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC 1.07%), Solana (SOL -1.86%), and Avalanche (AVAX 0.06%) today. As of 9:30 a.m. ET, these top tokens have appreciated 2.3%, 3.2%, and 6.5%, respectively, over the past 24 hours. 

As it happens, there are unique catalysts taking each of these tokens higher today.

Blocks stacked up in upward formation with the word "crypto" overlayed on top.

Image source: Getty Images.

Bitcoin's move higher today appears to be driven by a weaker U.S. dollar, as well as a flight to relative stability in the crypto sector. Solana and Avalanche have both seen interest as Ethereum alternatives, with investors seemingly more interested in diversification amid a rather harsh bear market for this asset class.

For Avalanche, this move higher is a welcome sight, considering the terrible performance this token has seen over the past week, as investors ponder whether the Luna Foundation Guard and Terraform Labs, the parent company of Terra (LUNA 4.62%), will sell its Avalanche holdings.

So what

Generally speaking, the strength of the U.S. dollar is a factor that hasn't been discussed much, relative to the underperformance of the crypto sector of late. The U.S. dollar has surged on higher interest rates, as global investors flee to safe-haven assets amid this sell-off. For cryptocurrency prices, much like the prices of other commodities denominated or exchanged with dollars, this has been a key headwind. Recent declines in the U.S. dollar over the past week have bolstered the price of many asset classes, including digital tokens.

There's still greater stress on the overall crypto market than other markets due to the recent collapse of algorithmic stablecoin UST and the overall Terra ecosystem. Avalanche's recent price weakness is indicative of investor concern, particularly due to the fact that Avalanche was a token bought as reserves for this stablecoin ecosystem. How this proceeds from here remains uncertain; however, investors appear to be taking the view today that the recent sell-off these three tokens have seen may have been overdone.

Now what

It's difficult to say whether the crypto market is in full-on recovery mode. After all, bear market bounces are commonplace, and no one really knows where the bottom is. If investors continue to de-risk their portfolios, crypto holdings may be the first to be shed by retail and institutional investors alike.

That said, the rally that has unfolded over the past two days is encouraging. Perhaps there's some bottom forming that can provide investors with a great near-term entry point. Whether its "the" bottom or not will be determined by time.

Bitcoin, Solana, and Avalanche are three of the highest-quality blockchain networks in existence. Accordingly, for investors looking to buy this dip, it's reasonable to expect these tokens to hold up well over the long term, despite what is likely to be more near-term volatility.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Bitcoin Stock Quote
Bitcoin
BTC
$30,209.09 (1.07%) $318.84
Solana Stock Quote
Solana
SOL
$51.29 (-1.86%) $0.97
Avalanche Stock Quote
Avalanche
AVAX
$30.52 (0.06%) $0.02
Terra Stock Quote
Terra
LUNA
$0.00 (4.62%) $0.00

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1294303237
Will Bitcoin Fall Even More?
 GettyImages-1320532557
Why Bitcoin Dominates Crypto Despite Minimal Utility
 Investing 10000 in BTC
Are Some Cryptocurrency Exchanges More Expensive Than Others?
 Generic Downward stock3
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are Falling Today
 Crypto and NFTs
Panic or Back Up the Truck? What to Think About Cryptocurrencies Right Now

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
331%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/20/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

16756851854_91c8a910c8_k
5 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Nasdaq Plunged
A tesla car driving fast through the rain on an open road
Prediction: 1 Stock-Split Stock That Will Lead the Market Recovery
Buffett APPROVED 1
Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About
051622-cable-tv-cord-cutting-svod-growth
Nearly 2 Million U.S. Consumers Canceled Cable Last Quarter. They Went Here Instead

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services