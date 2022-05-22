Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Down Almost 30% in the Past Month, Here Are 2 Reasons to Buy Tesla and 1 Reason to Hold Off

By Luke Meindl - May 22, 2022 at 7:45AM

Key Points

  • The global shift to electric vehicles is still in its early innings.
  • Tesla's share price movement of late is not business related.
  • Even after the recent correction, Tesla trades at a towering valuation.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Is the EV king heading for a major correction?

The valuations of growth stocks have been tested lately in the wake of unprecedented inflation levels, hiked interest rates, and the economic impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Nasdaq Composite has descended 28% year to date, and the Cboe Volatility Index -- commonly referred to as Wall Street's fear gauge -- has soared nearly 80% in the same time frame, highlighting investors' uneasiness at the present moment. 

Tesla (TSLA -6.42%), one of the most polarizing stocks on Wall Street, has joined the sell-off by shedding 41% of its value since the start of the year. The EV leader's market capitalization eclipsed $1 trillion in late 2021, but the stock has since backpedaled, settling at a $738 billion market cap today. Will the Elon Musk-led company return to the $1 trillion zone, and if so, when? While macro headwinds and Musk's dramatic potential takeover of Twitter surely haven't helped Tesla, the EV giant's business continues to make headway in a grand fashion.

On that note, let's discuss two reasons to consider buying Tesla stock today and one justification for holding back.

Charging up an electric car at night.

Image source: Getty Images.

Buy: Business is booming

In a quarter rife with macroeconomic challenges and COVID-related shutdowns in its Shanghai factory, Tesla delivered big for its shareholders. The company raked in total sales of $18.8 billion, growing 81% year over year and beating Wall Street estimates by 5%. Likewise, earnings per share (EPS) finished at $3.22, climbing 246% and smashing consensus forecasts by a whopping 42%. The EV commander produced 305,407 vehicles and completed 310,048 deliveries, adding to the already-strong quarter with respective increases of 69% and 68%. 

Per management's guidance, investors can expect the company to achieve 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries over a multi-year time horizon. For the full fiscal year 2022, Wall Street analysts are projecting the company's top line to surge 61% year over year to $86.3 billion and EPS to mount 81%, reaching $12.31. Given that Tesla's factories have been operating below capacity for several quarters and will continue to do so throughout 2022, the company's growth amid such setbacks is nothing short of remarkable. Its robust balance sheet reveals a 660% year-over-year increase in free cash flow generation, rising to $2.2 billion in the first quarter of 2022 from $293 million in the year-ago period.  All told, the EV juggernaut is in an advantageous position to expand its operations in the years to follow. 

Buy: Massive industry potential

Tesla brings a lot of mainstream attention to the EV market, but don't be fooled: The industry is still in its early innings. As of today, there are more than 10 million electric vehicles on the road, but that represents just 1% of global car stock. By 2030, it's projected that there will be 300 million electric cars on the road, a 2,900% upsurge from existing levels. It's also expected that EVs will account for 60% of new car sales by then, a drastic increase from 5% in 2020.

On a broader scale, the global EV market is set to register a compound annual growth rate of 25% through 2030, indicating a market size of nearly $1 trillion by that time. While competition is heating up tremendously, Tesla is well-positioned to remain a winner in the years to come. In 2021, the company was responsible for almost 70% of registered EVs in the U.S., and it reigns over nearly 15% of the global EV market. In other words, it's not Tesla that investors should worry about when considering increased competition in the industry.

Stay away: Steep valuation

At face value, Tesla's valuation appears outrageous. The stock is trading at 95.8 times earnings today, indicating a lofty valuation in and of itself. Comparing the EV giant's price-to-earnings multiple to that of other automobile manufacturers paints an even clearer picture.

TSLA PE Ratio Chart

TSLA PE Ratio data by YCharts

Competitors Ford, General Motors, and Toyota carry price-to-earnings multiples of 4.5, 6, and 8.5, respectively, serving steep discounts compared to their EV peer. Whether Tesla warrants a premium valuation is a classic debate; however, there's no denying that the stock is richly priced today.

Should you buy Tesla?

Tesla is a great company, but its latest pullback has grabbed my attention. That said, it's still trading at a steep valuation and would need to suffer a far greater correction to be considered cheap. Although Tesla continues to make fantastic strides on the financial front, I'd hold off on buying the stock for now. Not only are there more actionable opportunities available on the market today, but there is also a good chance that macro headwinds and Twitter-related drama drag this stock down further in the coming quarters.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Tesla, Inc. Stock Quote
Tesla, Inc.
TSLA
$663.90 (-6.42%) $-45.52
CBOE S&P 500 Volatility Index Stock Quote
CBOE S&P 500 Volatility Index
^VIX
$29.43 (0.27%) $0.08
Ford Motor Company Stock Quote
Ford Motor Company
F
$12.50 (-2.72%) $0.35
Toyota Motor Corporation Stock Quote
Toyota Motor Corporation
TM
$158.66 (1.78%) $2.77
General Motors Company Stock Quote
General Motors Company
GM
$35.40 (-1.99%) $0.72
Twitter, Inc. Stock Quote
Twitter, Inc.
TWTR
$38.29 (2.68%) $1.00

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

group of EV charging stations.
It's Down Almost 40% Year to Date -- Should Investors Buy Tesla Stock?
 A tesla car driving fast through the rain on an open road
Prediction: 1 Stock-Split Stock That Will Lead the Market Recovery
 A person riding a scooter through their office with a rocket strapped to their back
Nasdaq Sell-Off: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
 Person inserting plug into electric vehicle charging socket.
Is Tesla Doomed If Elon Musk Buys Twitter?
 investor trading on a laptop at table
3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
330%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/22/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

USB mobile app
Stock Market Plunge: 5 Unstoppable Stocks on Sale to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Concerned woman looking at computer
How Long Will the Bear Market Last? Here's What History Shows
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Phenomenal Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
051822-disney-dtc
Walt Disney Has a Problem: Disney+ Is Costing It a Fortune

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services