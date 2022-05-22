Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

'Quad' Nations to Track Illegal Chinese Fishing

By The Daily Upside - May 22, 2022 at 8:00PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

You've heard of the trade war; now, how about a fishing war? President Joe Biden and leaders from Japan, Australia, and India -- the four member...

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

You've heard of the trade war; now, how about a fishing war?

President Joe Biden and leaders from Japan, Australia, and India -- the four member nations of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or simply the Quad -- are set to announce a new initiative to curb illegal fishing in the Indo-Pacific, specifically by Chinese fishers, The Financial Times reported this weekend. It's the latest move on the part of what's known as the "Asian NATO."

(Don't) Go Fish

The new security initiative is set to be announced this week at a summit in Tokyo, where Biden will engage with Asian-Pacific nations on a new "Indo-Pacific Economic Framework" to bolster economic relations with Asian nations -- part of the White House's plan to soothe concerns that war in Ukraine has diverted its focus from countering China's growing influence in the region, particularly over smaller island states.

Fishing is a massive industry for the region, and, together, the Quad hopes to curb illegal fishing, 95% of which the group claims is done by China:

  • The Quad's initiative will synchronize existing surveillance systems in India, Singapore, and the Pacific to create a unified satellite-based tracking system that will work even when a vessel's transponder is deactivated, according to the FT.
  • "China has become the world's largest perpetrator of illegal fishing," Charles Edel, Australia chair at think-tank CSIS, told the FT. "They have drastically depleted global fishing stocks and undermined traditional livelihoods of many countries."

The Quad's plans come just after the group and its allies reportedly grew concerned Beijing is plotting a security pact with the 33-island nation of Kiribati -- which military experts believe could lead to China establishing a naval base deep in the central Pacific, a move that would heighten international tensions. We'd rather everyone just go fishing.



Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

featured-daily-upside-image
Walmart and Target Raise Fears About the Health of the American Consumer
 MFM_20220515
Money Lessons From Gandhi, Dante, and Chimpanzees
 featured-transcript-logo
Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-daily-upside-image
Fintech Startup Seeks Funding at Lower Valuation

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
330%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/22/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Investor 44
Why Terra (Luna) and UST Coin Are Soaring Today
GettyImages-1063612540
Should You Buy Amazon Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?
Well dressed person in an office looking at a smartphone
Market Plunge: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Mortgage House Cash Money Bills Refinance REIT One Hundred Dollars Getty
3 Extremely Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy if the U.S. Dips Into Recession

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services