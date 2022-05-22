Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

3 Reasons You Could Come to Regret Your Early Social Security Claim

By Christy Bieber - May 22, 2022 at 6:06AM

Key Points

  • If you're eager for Social Security checks, you might decide to claim benefits ASAP.
  • You can begin receiving monthly payments once you've turned 62.
  • There are financial consequences to an early claim that could leave you regretting it.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Claiming Social Security ASAP may seem like a good idea, but it's not all its cracked up to be.

Retirees in America have a full retirement age (FRA) for Social Security. It's between 66 and four months and 67. Waiting until FRA entitles seniors to get their standard retirement benefit based on the wages they earned. 

Many people don't wait, though. Retirement checks become available much sooner and it's common to make an early claim. Unfortunately, if you opt to do that, you could find yourself regretting your choice for three key reasons.

Here's what they are. 

Two older adults looking at financial paperwork.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. You'll permanently shrink your benefit

If you claim Social Security benefits early, you reduce the amount of money you get each month.

Everyone has a standard benefit based on average wages, but they will receive that amount only if they claim benefits at their designated full retirement age. If you want benefits ahead of FRA, you can get them as soon as 62 but you'll get hit with monthly early filing penalties. These reduce your standard benefit. If you end up starting checks at 62 with an FRA of 67, the reduction is a whopping 30%. 

If you want the maximum monthly income, on the other hand, you can't even start benefits at your FRA. You'll need to wait beyond it, as you can earn delayed retirement credits until age 70. That means if you begin getting payments any time before your 70th birthday, your monthly Social Security income will be smaller than it could have been.

2. You could affect survivor benefits

After you pass on, your spouse could be entitled to survivor benefits. This is equal to the higher of the two payments coming into the household for either spouse.

Unfortunately, if you were the higher earner with the larger benefit and you didn't delay claiming your payment as long as possible to maximize monthly Social Security checks, you would end up shrinking the potential survivor benefits your widow(er) could have received. This could leave your spouse struggling if you are the first to pass on. 

3. Your periodic raises will be lower because they're calculated on a percentage basis

Finally, your decision to file for Social Security benefits early will reduce the Cost of Living Adjustments (COLA) you get during your lifetime.

COLAs are provided when inflation shows prices are rising. Retirees get them in most years. They are calculated as a percentage of current benefits though. So if you could have had a standard benefit of $1,500 at full retirement age but you shrunk it by 30% by claiming early, your benefit would be just $1,050 per month instead. If you get a 2% raise, you would receive just $21 extra per month instead of $30. 

Since your COLA is lower with a smaller starting benefit, your payment will never catch back up to the amount it could've been had you waited to claim Social Security. If you end up relying on these benefits as a large part of your income -- which can happen late in life once savings starts to fall -- you could really regret the fact that your payments have been made smaller for the rest of your life. 

 

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Social Security 2022
Everything You Need to Know About When to Claim Social Security
 Concerned woman looking at computer
How Long Will the Bear Market Last? Here's What History Shows
 Hispanic man holding cell phone
Here's a Great Way to Make Passive Income You Won't Hear Much About
 A person with a serious expresion at a laptop_GettyImages-1131971660
Stocks Just Hit Bear Market Territory, but Here's Why You Don't Need to Worry
 3-couple-reviewing-finances3
Get More of the Social Security You Deserve With These 6 Strategies

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
330%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/22/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Phenomenal Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
051822-disney-dtc
Walt Disney Has a Problem: Disney+ Is Costing It a Fortune
GettyImages-80489901
Delaying Social Security for a Higher Payout Is Overrated. Here's Why.
GettyImages-1316860588
Want to Get Richer? 5 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services