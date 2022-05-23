Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Apple Stock Jumped on Monday

By Danny Vena - May 23, 2022 at 2:05PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Numerous reports were decidedly bullish for the iPhone maker.

What happened

Shares of Apple (AAPL 3.56%) climbed higher on Monday, adding as much as 4.1%. As of 12:57 p.m. ET, the stock was up 3.1%.

The catalysts that sent shares higher were several reports that were good news for Apple shareholders.

So what

A report over the weekend suggested that the iPhone maker is looking to increase its production outside China, according to The Wall Street Journal. Detractors have long derided Apple's heavy reliance on China to assemble its popular electronic devices, which many believe is the company's Achilles' heel. The report cited China's "Zero-COVID" policy among other factors. Apple already has manufacturing operations in Vietnam and India, which could eventually get a greater share of the company's device quotas. Having alternative facilities would certainly work in Apple's favor, giving the company greater flexibility.

Well dressed person in an office looking at a smartphone.

Image source: Getty Images.

Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that the tech giant plans to release the latest version of its HomePod smart speaker near the end of 2022. The company has lagged rivals in the smart speaker market, but could eventually take market share if it can crack the code regarding utility, design, and price point. Previous rumors suggested that Apple was working on devices with viewing screens and cameras, though these reports are, as yet, unconfirmed.

Finally, UBS analyst David Vogt reported that a recent survey of 7,000 smartphone users suggests that demand for the iPhone is rising in China, with purchase intent up 6% year over year, marking its highest level in six years, according to the UBS Evidence Lab. The iPhone 13 is taking share from Chinese smartphone providers. The news was mixed, however, as purchase intent in the U.S. is down 4%. 

Now what

Apple stock has slumped 22% so far this year, dragged down by the bear market, inflation, and the specter of a recession hanging overhead.

These fears stand in stark contrast to the company's fiscal second-quarter results, as Apple posted record revenue for the quarter that ended March 26. The results were fueled by an all-time revenue record from its services segment and second-quarter revenue records for the iPhone, Mac, and wearables, home, and accessories segments. 

Given the company's continuing strong execution, I suggest Apple stock is a buy at this level.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Apple Inc. Stock Quote
Apple Inc.
AAPL
$142.50 (3.56%) $4.91

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Finger about to press a green dollar sign key on a PC keyboard
These 2 Tech Giants Just Declared Dividend Raises. Are They Buys?
 GettyImages-1294442411
If You Invested $1,000 in Apple in 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
 GettyImages-1173558941
Better Buy: Apple vs. Alphabet
 GettyImages-1332377628
Why Apple Stock Popped, Then Fell Today
 Cropped shot of two young businessmen working together on a laptop in their office late at night
Buy Apple Stock for Resiliency During the Tech Sell-Off

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
330%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/23/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

featured-daily-upside-image
Walmart and Target Raise Fears About the Health of the American Consumer
GettyImages-1316049546
The Must-Read SSA Commissioner's Quote on Social Security
GettyImages-1272561394
3 Reasons to Buy Amazon and 1 Reason to Hesitate
Generic Upward Getty 2
Why Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo Are Rising Today

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services