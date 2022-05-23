Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Cruise Stocks Like Carnival and Norwegian Sank Today

By Eric Volkman - May 23, 2022 at 6:40PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

An analyst cuts his price targets on the two prominent cruise line companies.

What happened

To put it tactfully, cruise ship operator stocks haven't been very popular with investors over the past few years. Compounding that, on Monday, a new and downbeat analysis from a noted bank dinged stocks in the sector. As a result, two of its leaders, Carnival (CCL -0.15%)(CUK 0.00%) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH -1.31%), both lost steam. The former's common stock price declined by almost 0.2%, and the latter's by 1.3%.

So what

Bank of America Securities analyst Andrew Didora isn't hopping aboard a bull cruise anytime soon. The prognosticator lowered his price targets for both Carnival and Norwegian Monday morning before market open. In his opinion, Carnival is now worth $18 per share; previously, Didora's level was $22. Norwegian got a slightly deeper cut, down to $20 per share from the preceding $25.

Concerned-looking person on the deck of a cruise ship.

Image source: Getty Images.

Didora's two main concerns echo the worries of many travel industry investors. Specifically, he's concerned about the persistence of the still-evolving coronavirus outbreak and the massive levels of debt taken on by cruise ship operators forced to suspend their operations during the worst months of the pandemic.

"We think this debt issuance at these levels of liquidity shows the refi needs of the cruise industry in the face of rising interest rates plus concerns around a spike in COVID cases (cruises still test)," he wrote in a new research note. 

Now what

Including ship debt amortization, Didora pointed out as an example that Norwegian has $1.8 billion in debt security maturities coming due through 2023. No matter how well the company and its cruise industry peers recover with the rebound in the tourism industry we've witnessed lately, they will still be hobbled by such obligations. Investors should continue to monitor balance sheet developments with all cruise operators as we move through the summer tourist season.

 

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Carnival Corporation Stock Quote
Carnival Corporation
CCL
$13.11 (-0.15%) $0.02
Bank of America Corporation Stock Quote
Bank of America Corporation
BAC
$35.87 (5.94%) $2.01
Carnival Corporation Stock Quote
Carnival Corporation
CUK
$12.23 (0.00%) $0.00
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Stock Quote
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
NCLH
$15.10 (-1.31%) $0.20

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Young girl looks pensive while leaning over railing on a cruise ship.
Why Cruise Stocks Keep Going Down
 GettyImages-174667095
Why Carnival Stock Was Underwater Today
 Debt 1
Carnival: What Nobody Talks About
 3 red arrows going down and crashing into and cracking the floor.
Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Stocks All Just Crashed
 3 cruise liner ships lined up abreast in port.
Why Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise, and Carnival Stocks All Just Jumped

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
330%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/23/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

featured-daily-upside-image
Walmart and Target Raise Fears About the Health of the American Consumer
GettyImages-1316049546
The Must-Read SSA Commissioner's Quote on Social Security
Generic Upward Getty 2
Why Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo Are Rising Today
Lights streak down a red electric car racing down the highway.
Why Tesla Stock Finally Bounced Today

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services