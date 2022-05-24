Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

3 Takeaways From Philip Morris' $16 Billion Merger with Swedish Match

By Justin Pope - May 24, 2022 at 7:05AM

Key Points

  • The deal all but ensures that Philip Morris International and Altria won't merge.
  • The deal will weaken Philip Morris' balance sheet in the near term.
  • Philip Morris has cemented itself as arguably the top nicotine company.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Philip Morris just landed a big fish in the nicotine products category.

Tobacco giant Philip Morris International (PM 1.74%) is making a splash with a blockbuster deal earlier this month to acquire Swedish Match (SWMAF 0.00%) for $16 billion in an all-cash arrangement. Swedish Match is a fellow nicotine-products company, most famous for its Zyn nicotine pouches, a smokeless nicotine product.

Philip Morris has a market cap of $160 billion, so this deal is pretty significant and could have some short- and long-term ramifications for shareholders. Here are three key takeaways from the pending merger.

1. Philip Morris will compete more directly with Altria Group

Philip Morris and its sister company Altria Group (MO 2.02%) were a single business before Philip Morris was spun off in 2008. The two companies have always maintained a friendly relationship; Altria sold Philip Morris' IQOS heated-tobacco product in the United States until patent issues arose. The two had formal re-merger talks recently, although nothing ultimately came of them.

Person holding a can of nicotine pouches.

A container of nicotine pouches. Image source: Getty Images.

Investors shouldn't assume that anything in their relationship has deteriorated, but it's clear that this new merger puts Philip Morris and Altria in more direct competition with one another. Philip Morris has traditionally operated exclusively outside of the United States, but Swedish Match generates almost 65% of its revenue from the U.S. market.

Furthermore, the company's Zyn brand of oral nicotine pouches is about 66% of the company's sales, meaning Swedish Matches' most significant business is competing with Altria's On! brand of oral pouches in the U.S.

While Philip Morris will grow the Zyn brand worldwide, it's also the market-share leader in the U.S. for the oral pouch category, and investors shouldn't expect Philip Morris to take its foot off that gas pedal. Altria probably isn't pleased about this merger.

2. The balance sheet is going to be tight

As a reminder, Philip Morris is acquiring Swedish Match in an all-cash deal for $16 billion. Looking at the company's financial picture below, Philip Morris has about $4.6 billion in cash and short-term investments. In other words, it will need to borrow a significant amount to fund the deal, adding to its already $29 billion in long-term debt.

PM Cash Dividend Payout Ratio Chart

PM cash dividend payout ratio. Data by YCharts.

Management did add some color to the financials of the acquisition; it expects the company's ratio of its net debt (total debt minus cash on hand) to EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) to be about 3 times, following the closure of the acquisition. That's a little high for comfort, but the company should remain on solid ground unless business performance suffers unexpectedly. Investors can follow the major credit bureaus like S&P Global for updates on Philip Morris' credit rating.

The company expects to maintain the current dividend, though investors should probably expect increases to be minimal in the near term. Management has also suspended the company's share repurchase program to help conserve cash.

3. Philip Morris could be a global juggernaut

Cigarettes have become a slowly disappearing habit, and Philip Morris is pursuing a smoke-free future. It developed the successful product IQOS, a smashing success for the company.

Acquiring Swedish Match now gives Philip Morris a meaningful presence in the United States, arguably the most lucrative nicotine market due to U.S. consumers' high disposable income. Additionally, the Zyn nicotine pouch is already a strong brand with a leading market share and robust profitability that management says will immediately benefit Philip Morris' financials.

Interest rates are surging, so Philip Morris' decision to load up its balance sheet could mean short-term volatility in the business and its stock. But long-term investors are looking at what is now a truly global company with a stranglehold on the nicotine industry, and shareholders could see many years of steady growth.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Philip Morris International Inc. Stock Quote
Philip Morris International Inc.
PM
$102.91 (1.74%) $1.76
Altria Group, Inc. Stock Quote
Altria Group, Inc.
MO
$52.12 (2.02%) $1.03
S&P Global Inc. Stock Quote
S&P Global Inc.
SPGI
$350.52 (2.37%) $8.10
Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Quote
Swedish Match AB (publ)
SWMAF
$10.17 (0.00%) $0.00

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

A person smoking a cigarette
Is This Blue Chip Income Stock a Buy?
 tobacco leaves drying getty
Is This the Best Stock to Beat Inflation?
 GettyImages-1358095919
1 Surprising Stock That Has Significant Exposure to Russia and Ukraine
 philip morris intl iqos asia japan source-pm
Philip Morris IQOS Sales Soar Despite U.S. Ban and Ukraine War
 GettyImages-1025426096
5 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
330%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/24/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Warren Buffett (TMF photo)
Warren Buffett Just Bought 8 New Stocks: Here's the Best of the Bunch
17171920167_b5afce5167_k
Here Are Warren Buffett's 10 Best Dividend Stocks
Two friends taking a break from shopping to sit at a table, smiling while checking one of their smartphones
1 Growth Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip
Password Protection on Laptop
3 Growth Stocks That Could Triple

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services