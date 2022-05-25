Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

This Growth Stock Expects Sales to Rise by at Least 51% This Year

By David Jagielski - May 25, 2022 at 10:45AM

Key Points

  • Hims & Hers has been a growth machine over the years.
  • This year, revenue should see a fourfold increase from just three years ago.
  • The company is unprofitable, but high margins could change that fact.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors could be overlooking an attractive investment opportunity with Hims & Hers right now.

Looking for a top growth stock to buy this year? The usual high-growth tech stocks may not look so great in what's turning out to be a tumultuous year in the markets in 2022. Although healthcare may not be a place growth investors may think to turn to right now, it could offer some promising opportunities.

One healthcare stock that looks like a bit of an underdog is Hims & Hers Health (HIMS 3.22%). The fast-growing business focuses on sensitive areas of healthcare, such as erectile dysfunction and hair loss. Members subscribe to receive products on an ongoing basis. The niche has proven to be successful thus far and could lead to some strong results this year.

People reviewing a stock's performance in a meeting.

Image source: Getty Images.

Sales are up sharply, and more growth is on the way

Hims & Hers released its latest earnings numbers earlier this month, and they were impressive. Quarterly sales of $101.3 million for the period ended March 31 nearly doubled from the prior-year period. Its net loss of $16.3 million was also less than half the size of the $51.4 million loss that Hims & Hers incurred in the same quarter last year.

The company has been growing rapidly for several years. Full-year revenue soared 83% to $271.9 million in 2021. And for 2022, Hims & Hers projects that its top line will come in between $410 million and $425 million. That implies a growth rate of at least 51%.

In total, Hims & Hers will have more than quadrupled its 2019 revenue this year, growing from $82.6 million three years ago to around $417.5 million (the mid-point of its guidance for 2022). 

Why the business could thrive

What makes the company appealing and resilient is that in addition to serving important and sensitive needs for its customers, the bulk of its business comes from online orders. That can help keep operations lean, and it's no surprise that the company's gross margin is in the mid-to-high 70s. That means more than 70 cents of every dollar in revenue will be able to cover its operating expenses. If those margins hold up and the company continues growing, it should only be a matter of time before Hims & Hers turns a profit.

Plus, the company's strong subscriber base can help keep customer acquisition costs down, leading to a strong bottom line. In Q1, Hims & Hers reported its largest gain ever in subscribers, with an increase of 101,000 during the period. At 710,000 subscriptions, that's 82% higher than the number Hims & Hers reported a year ago.

The repeat business should help provide some stability and growth, and make it easier for the company to help expand its sales even further. The increase in subscriptions suggests the company is doing a good job of attracting consumers, and with an even higher growth rate in revenue, it appears to be keeping them happy enough to stay subscribed to the service.

Is the stock a buy?

Down 47% year to date, shares of Hims & Hers have been taking a beating (by comparison, the S&P 500 is down 17%). A big part of the reason for the steep sell-off likely has to do with the company's lack of profitability. 

However, a business in its early growth stages is often going to be unprofitable. What's important is that the building blocks are there for long-term growth. With Hims & Hers, sales are strong, margins are high, and the company's quarterly cash burn of less than $20 million is sustainable given that its cash and short-term investments total more than 10 times that amount.

For investors who are willing to remain patient, this could be a top growth stock to own for years.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Stock Quote
Hims & Hers Health, Inc.
HIMS
$3.53 (3.22%) $0.11

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-492775078
Hims & Hers Health: 3 Keys to Earnings
 GettyImages-1131975707
3 Things About Hims & Hers Health That Smart Investors Know
 GettyImages-883019542
This Telehealth Stock's Rapid Product Launches Should Benefit Investors
 GettyImages-1289221858
1 Telehealth Company That Could Turn $1,000 into $10,000
 GettyImages-1280517978
This Under-the-Radar Healthcare Stock Might Be on Sale for the Last Time

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
322%
 
S&P 500 Returns
116%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/25/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

MetaPlatformsRevEPSQ12022
Lost Among the Stock Splits: 1 Unstoppable Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
A happy Shiba Inu dog standing in a garden
Here's Shiba Inu's Only Path to $1
Warren Buffett (TMF photo)
Warren Buffett Just Bought 8 New Stocks: Here's the Best of the Bunch
couple doing thier finances
Will Amazon's Stock Split Kickstart the Stock?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services