Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Coinbase Global Plunged by 30.7% in May

By Royston Yang - Jun 5, 2022 at 1:41AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The cryptocurrency exchange is freezing its hiring as it assesses market conditions.

What happened

Shares of Coinbase Global (COIN -9.66%) plunged by 30.7% in May, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The cryptocurrency exchange platform has seen its shares lose 69% of their value year to date.

Crypto wallet on mobile phone.

Image source: Getty images.

So what

Coinbase had reported a downbeat set of earnings for its fiscal 2022's first quarter (1Q2022). Revenue fell by 35.2% year over year to $1.16 billion and the company booked an operating loss of $554.4 million, reversing last year's operating income of $987.7 million. Net loss came up to $429.7 million versus net income of $301.9 million in the prior year. Free cash flow also swung from an inflow of $3.4 billion in 1Q2021 to an outflow of $840.4 million in 1Q2022. 

Coinbase's growth is now in doubt as investors fret over the recent collapse of Terra's Stablecoin, while sister cryptocurrency Luna plunged to close to zero. Terra was designed to be pegged to the U.S. dollar and to retain a value of $1 at all times. Early last month, the peg unwound and Luna, the cryptocurrency backing Terra, saw its value plunge. Administrators tried to revive the currencies by resetting the network but their moves could not stem the fall. Confidence has now been severely dented as numerous cryptocurrency investors lost massive amounts of money tied to Luna and Terra.

Now what

The company had warned investors of volatility in its financials as cryptocurrency is a nascent asset class that is prone to sharp and sudden price movements. Hence, quarterly financials may fluctuate greatly depending on the level of cryptocurrency adoption. An adverse event such as Terra/Luna sent a wave of fear cascading through the crypto community, resulting in lower trading volumes as investors nursed their losses.

Coinbase has reported a quarter-over-quarter dip in monthly transacting users (MTUs) from 11.4 million to 9.2 million, but this is still a more than 50% year-over-year rise from 6.1 million in 1Q2021. Traders are holding back for now as trading volumes have slid 43.5% quarter over quarter and 7.8% year over year.

The company, however, continues to boost its capabilities through the volatility. It added support for another 40 assets for custody and 27 for trading while also launching Coinbase Pay, which allows any crypto wallet to connect with fiat currencies. Coinbase is also working with Visa (V -1.12%) to enable payouts to Visa debit cards as part of its plan to expand its international reach. It's also pausing hiring for now as it assesses market conditions and lays out its strategy for more sustainable growth in the future. 

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Coinbase Global, Inc. Stock Quote
Coinbase Global, Inc.
COIN
$66.69 (-9.66%) $-7.13
Visa Inc. Stock Quote
Visa Inc.
V
$212.65 (-1.12%) $-2.40

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
356%
 
S&P 500 Returns
122%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/05/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

21_12_18 A person putting their hand up to say stop _GettyImages-1270972650
Dollar Tree's Huge Price Hike Could Be Hiding Deeper Problems
Screen Shot 2022-06-02 at 12.03.44 PM
1 of Warren Buffett's Favorite Stocks Has 80% Upside, According to Wall Street
Workers on an oil field
OPEC to Boost Oil Production: Buy These 2 Oil Stocks If They Drop
GettyImages-1318189183
Wondering What's Next for Inflation and Consumers? Walmart Just Released a Big Hint.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services