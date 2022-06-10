Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Illumina Stock Is Sinking Today

By Keith Speights - Jun 10, 2022 at 11:50AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The genomic-sequencing company's CFO is unexpectedly leaving for another company.

What happened

Shares of Illumina (ILMN -9.30%) were sinking 9.5% at 11:33 a.m. ET on Friday. The decline came after the company announced the departure of CFO Sam Samad in a press release issued after market close on Thursday.

So what

When a top executive -- especially the CEO or CFO -- unexpectedly leaves a company, it typically raises questions about the reason for the departure. Sometimes, the answers to those questions are legitimate causes for concern.

Illumina's press release didn't provide details about why Samad is stepping down as CFO. However, Quest Diagnostics revealed on Thursday that Samad will become its new CFO. 

Quest Diagnostics is a smaller company than Illumina based on market cap. It's unclear why Samad chose to take what some would view as a step down on the career ladder after serving as Illumina's CFO for five years. 

In the press release announcing Samad's departure, Illumina CEO Francis deSouza praised the "significant contributions" that Samad made during his time at Illumina. Samad will leave the company on July 8, 2022.

Now what

Illumina named Joydeep Goswami, who currently serves as chief strategy and corporate development officer, as its interim CFO. The company plans to conduct a search for a new CFO.

Barring any other revelations about Samad's exit, the pullback in Illumina's shares could present a buying opportunity for investors who believe in the long-term prospects for the genomics stock. The company remains the top player in the genomic-sequencing market. It ended the first quarter with a record backlog. Illumina's GRAIL business also continues to pick up momentum in the liquid biopsy market. 

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Illumina, Inc. Stock Quote
Illumina, Inc.
ILMN
$203.59 (-9.30%) $-20.88
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Stock Quote
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
DGX
$131.45 (-2.55%) $-3.44

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1355235261
2 Reasons to Buy Illumina, and 1 Reason to Sell
 GettyImages-1248569484
Here Are 2 Pieces of Good News for Illumina
 DNA with icons and doctor
What's the Outlook for Illumina?
 DNA image over a hand
Are Illumina and Beam Therapeutics the Healthcare Industry's Rising Stars?
 2022 with an arrow on a green road sign against a blue sky.
Why Illumina Stock Just Jumped 9.5%

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
347%
 
S&P 500 Returns
119%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/10/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

older person outside at the park
New Social Security Report Has Good and Bad News for Retirees
A delivery man with a package standing next to a delivery van
3 Reasons to Buy Amazon, and 1 to Sell
AlphabetEPS
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy On the Dip and Hold Forever
GettyImages-1186418420
Amazon's Stock Split Is No Reason to Buy the Stock

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services