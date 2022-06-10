Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Is Everybody Talking About Target Stock?

By Will Healy - Jun 10, 2022 at 11:45AM

Key Points

  • Shares of the mammoth retailer have fallen about 40% over the past two months.
  • Despite the challenges, comparable-store sales continue to rise.
  • And Target's stock still has outpaced the S&P 500 over the past five years.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Despite ongoing struggles with supply chains and inflation, Target can still prosper.

Target (TGT -2.52%) has drawn attention in recent weeks for its critical missteps. The company reeled following a huge earnings miss and has suffered further as its excess-inventory issues come to light.

But despite all of its travails, Target remains a strongly positioned company from a business and financial standpoint, and the current multiple could offer prospective buyers a unique opportunity to add shares.

Target's struggles and attributes

Admittedly, Target seems like the last retailer investors might want right now. The company overbought inventory due to supply-chain concerns. At the close of its fiscal first quarter 2022 (ended April 30), Target reported $15.1 billion in inventory, well above the $10.5 billion in the year-ago quarter.

This oversupply has compelled Target to sell much of its inventory at a significant discount as Q1 gross margins fell to 26%, well below the 30% level of a year ago. Given such conditions, one might understand why the stock fell by, at one point, almost 40% in less than two months.

Still, Target has successfully retained its customer loyalty with a track record of responding quickly to rapidly changing consumer needs. To compete with Amazon, Target instituted same-day delivery and curbside pickup as part of an omnichannel strategy, which combines online and in-store selling. This helped it not only survive but also perform well during the pandemic in 2020. Today, omnichannel accounts for around 18% of company sales.

Moreover, categories such as household essentials and beauty continue to lead Target's sales. It rolled out an Ulta Beauty at Target last August, a store within a store that operates in some locations. Target plans to roll out this concept at 250 additional stores, meaning Ulta will have a presence in about 800 locations.

How the challenges affected the financials

Despite these headwinds, Target's comparable-store sales have continued to increase, rising 3% year over year in the first quarter of 2022. And the company reported $25.2 billion in revenue, a 4% increase from the same quarter last year.

Its pain came from net earnings, which fell by 52% during that time frame to about $1 billion. A 10% surge in the cost of sales and a 6% increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses weighed on the bottom line. Additionally, a 76% year-over-year increase in property and equipment spending left the company with $442 million in free cash flow, barely enough to cover the $424 million in dividend expenses.

Still, Target's dividend has now increased for 51 straight years, giving the company Dividend King status. And thanks to the increase announced on June 9, that dividend now amounts to $4.32 per share annually. This results in a cash yield of more than 2.7%, well above the S&P 500 average of about 1.5%. The previous annual dividend was $3.60 per share, meaning shareholders received a 20% increase.

Moreover, Target can afford this payout hike because it generated more than $5 billion in free cash flow in 2021, allowing it to cover $1.5 billion in dividend costs. Target also plans to continue share repurchases, but with cash levels falling to just $1.1 billion (from $7.8 billion in the year-ago quarter), they will probably occur at a slower pace than the $7 billion the company bought in 2021.

Furthermore, Target has generally outperformed the S&P 500, logging a total return (which includes dividends) of more than 225% over five years, a performance that outpaced its largest peers, including Amazon. Also, the recent drop took its P/E ratio to just 13, well below Walmart at 26 times earnings and Costco at 37. Such a multiple indicates sellers might have overreacted to what will probably be a temporary challenge, and that discounted valuation could persuade many investors to buy the dip.

TGT Total Return Price Chart

TGT Total Return Price data by YCharts.

Making sense of Target stock

Amid the current conditions, investors in this retail stock might want to consider adding shares. Indeed, its overbuying will mean a hit to its profitability, and both price and labor inflation will weigh on profitability in the near term.

Nonetheless, Target still manages to generate enough free cash flow to pay its dividend, and rising comparable-store sales show that consumers continue to shop at Target. With its P/E ratio well below those of its peers, the opportunity to buy Target stock this cheaply might not last for long.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Target Corporation Stock Quote
Target Corporation
TGT
$150.65 (-2.52%) $-3.90
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Stock Quote
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
WMT
$121.53 (0.42%) $0.51
Costco Wholesale Corporation Stock Quote
Costco Wholesale Corporation
COST
$464.21 (-1.66%) $-7.84
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Quote
Amazon.com, Inc.
AMZN
$109.56 (-5.67%) $-6.59
Ulta Beauty, Inc. Stock Quote
Ulta Beauty, Inc.
ULTA
$410.34 (-2.84%) $-12.01

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1215945102
Recession Fears Are Forcing Target to Recalibrate. Does This Stock Have a Trick Up Its Sleeve?
 slide 1 - small target Portland - source Target
What the Target Guidance Cut Really Means
 Masked lady shopping for pocketbooks marked 50% off.
Target Warns: Things Will Get Even Worse. What's Next for Investors?
 sale sign store
Target's Aggressive Discounting Will Pay Off
 060822-target-revenue-inventory-comparison
1 Chart Explains Target's Inventory Trouble

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
347%
 
S&P 500 Returns
119%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/10/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

older person outside at the park
New Social Security Report Has Good and Bad News for Retirees
A delivery man with a package standing next to a delivery van
3 Reasons to Buy Amazon, and 1 to Sell
AlphabetEPS
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy On the Dip and Hold Forever
GettyImages-1186418420
Amazon's Stock Split Is No Reason to Buy the Stock

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services