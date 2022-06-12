Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Wall Street Journal Enters the Affiliate Marketing Fray with "Buy Side"

By The Daily Upside - Jun 12, 2022 at 8:00PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The Wall Street Journal wants a cut of your next online shopping spree. According to a report in Axios, the storied financial newspaper will launch...

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

The Wall Street Journal wants a cut of your next online shopping spree.

According to a report in Axios, the storied financial newspaper will launch a new commerce website today called "Buy Side from WSJ." Reviews of consumer products will live alongside links to buy them, with revenue made from referral links known in the industry as "affiliate marketing."

Corporate Affiliates

The WSJ is just the latest media org to get in on what's called affiliate revenue, a term for the commission made from featuring consumer products. A simple example: you're reading an article about the 10 best electric shavers and it includes links to buy them on Amazon. If you click through and buy, the publisher you were reading gets a commission from a partner. (Amazon, Skimlinks, and Red Ventures are among Buy Side's affiliate launch partners).

Buy Side will operate independently from the newsroom as a unique section of the WSJ website. Expect reviews of products that interest WSJ readers, more likely to be tie-sporting financial professionals than t-shirted tech millennials -- that means quality commuter backpacks, office furniture, and financial products. The site launches amid an affiliate marketing lull, but long-term growth prospects are strong:

  • According to Skimlinks data on publishers in the Comscore Top 250, total commission from affiliate revenue has grown just 2% this year, after increasing 37% in 2021 and 163% in 2020 during the pandemic e-commerce boom. But e-commerce ad spending, which was $28 billion or 13% of digital ad spending last year is projected to grow to $63 billion and 20% of digital ad spending by 2025, according to eMarketer data.
  • "Despite the current headwinds, building an affiliate strategy is the right strategy for publishers to build a sustainable revenue stream long-term," Lauren Newmann, a VP at Skimlinks, told AdWeek.

The New York Times bought consumer review site Wirecutter for $30 million in 2016 and by 2018 it was making $20 million in annual revenue. BDG (owner of Bustle, NYLON, TZR, and Elite Daily) and BuzzFeed, which has its own branded Amazon shop, are two other media companies with major affiliate marketing businesses.

Ad Blocker: Publishers rely on Google search to drive traffic to their affiliate articles -- Buy Side won't have a paywall like the regular WSJ, opening it up to more readers who arrive by click -- but Google is cracking down. In the last year, the web giant began demoting affiliate articles that lacked original photography or a diverse mix of outbound links -- though that may just breed some very poorly lit photos of new shaving kits.



Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

featured-daily-upside-image
Mexico Hits Road Bumps En Route to Nationalizing its Energy Industry
 featured-transcript-logo
Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Cango Inc (CANG) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
330%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/12/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Worried senior woman holding checkbook
Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks
Older couple giving high five
Here's the Easiest Path to Make at Least $70,000 Per Year in Retirement
GettyImages-520887889
Down 45%, There Has Never Been a Better Time to Buy This Dow Growth Stock
Shiba Inu SHIB Dogecoin DOGE Cryptocurrency Blockchain Invest Token Dog Getty
Could Shiba Inu Eventually Go Down to $0?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services