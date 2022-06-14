Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

The Labor Market is Giving Job Applicants With Criminal Records a Second Chance

By The Daily Upside - Jun 14, 2022 at 6:00PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The US labor market is tighter than a pair of skinny jeans right now, and the positive outcomes -- for workers, at least -- are going beyond the...

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

The US labor market is tighter than a pair of skinny jeans right now, and the positive outcomes -- for workers, at least -- are going beyond the most obvious ones.

New data shows more American employers are opening up hiring to candidates with criminal backgrounds, a group advocates say is unfairly punished for past transgressions.

Time Served, Job Deserved

A third of American adults have been arrested at least once, a figure that towers above other advanced economies. A first-of-its-kind study by economists at nonprofit think tank RAND, published in February, shows just how drastic this impacts their job prospects: 64% of unemployed 35-year-old men have a criminal conviction.

But even with the stock markets on a headline-driving slump, the US labor market is on a year-long hot streak. Most recently, the economy added 390,000 new jobs in May, according to the Labor Department, and the unemployment rate remained near a half-century low at 3.6% for the third month in a row. With jobs galore on offer, employers are rethinking background checks:

  • A 2017 University of Michigan study found job applicants without criminal records were 60% more likely to get a callback than applicants with minor, nonviolent felony convictions.
  • According to AnnElizabeth Konkel, an economist at the jobs portal Indeed, 2.5% of job listings on the site in May advertised "fair chance" hiring, a term for positions open to people with convictions. That might seem small, but it's more than double the 1% observed in 2018.

"The majority of people who go to prison don't go back," Shawn Bushway, a senior policy researcher at RAND, told CNBC. "How long does this record have to hang over their head?"

Smart Wager: Companies can benefit from widening their hiring pool to tame wages, which grew 5% in the private sector in the first quarter of 2022. "Suddenly employers are faced with a choice of raising wages to attract workers or attempting to increase hiring of people with records to keep wages low," Beth Avery, an attorney at the National Employment Law Project, told Axios. "I hope the changes are sticky and continue even after the tight labor market is not as tight."



Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

featured-daily-upside-image
Streamers and Broadcasters Square Off for Rights to Soccer, Cricket Leagues
 featured-daily-upside-image
Marc Lore's Food Truck Company Cooks Up a $350 Million Funding Round
 featured-daily-upside-image
Canada Greenlights ALS Drug As US Regulators Face Pressure During Review
 featured-daily-upside-image
A "Squid Game" Stock Jumped 24% on Renewal of the Hit Netflix Show
 featured-daily-upside-image
Prologis to Acquire Duke Realty in $26 Billion Deal

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
309%
 
S&P 500 Returns
109%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/14/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Software 2022 GettyImages-598256704
Alphabet's Stock Split Is Coming, but Another Tech Giant Is Soaring Tuesday
Wind Turbines Electricity Farm Alternative Energy Getty
4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in a Fed-Induced Bear Market
PYPL TPA
4 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $100
TeslaAutomotiveGrossMarginQ12022
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Cathie Wood Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services