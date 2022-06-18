Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

REITs Could Be a Lifeline During a Recession. Here's Why

By Maurie Backman - Jun 18, 2022 at 6:04AM

Key Points

  • A number of financial experts are sounding recession warnings.
  • While investment portfolios can be affected by a recession, REITs could buy you a world of protection.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

It pays to load up on real estate investment trusts if you're worried economic conditions will worsen.

The idea of a recession is unsettling to many people, including investors who have been through periods of economic decline before. During a recession, a lot of things can happen. Unemployment levels can increase, stock values can drop, and home prices can sink (though based on the current state of the housing market, we're unlikely to see the latter anytime soon).

Meanwhile, many experts are sounding warnings about an impending recession. Inflation fears, rising interest rates, and tensions abroad are just some of the factors contributing to general economic uncertainty.

This isn't to say that the U.S. economy is about to tank overnight. But could a recession hit later this year or early next? It's possible.

A person at a laptop taking notes.

Image source: Getty Images.

That's the bad news. The good news, however, is that if you set yourself up with the right investments, you'll land in a strong position to get through a recession. And in that regard, there's one specific investment worth looking at.

The upside of owning REITs during a recession

REITs, or real estate investment trusts, are companies that own and operate different types of properties. Within the realm of REITs, there are multiple sectors you can look at investing in.

Industrial REITs, for example, are companies that operate warehouses and distribution centers. Retail REITs, on the other hand, operate malls and shopping centers. And healthcare REITs operate hospitals, nursing facilities, and urgent care clinics.

The great thing about REITs is that they're required to pay at least 90% of their income to shareholders as dividends. As such, REITs tend to pay higher dividends than your average stock -- and that alone could help you get through a recession.

Right now, stock values are down as a whole. But if a recession hits and investment values plummet even more, having a generous amount of dividend income to look forward to is a good thing -- namely, because those payments could help offset losses in your portfolio.

When economic conditions decline and stock values follow suit, it's actually a good idea to keep investing to capitalize on the option to buy at a low. And if you set up your portfolio with steady dividend income, that's money you'll have the option to reinvest and use to snag your share of deals.

Plus, REITs can serve as a nice means of diversification within your portfolio -- especially if you aren't yet invested in any real estate stocks. That's an important thing during a recession, too.

Prepare but don't panic

It's natural to be nervous about the idea of a recession, but it's also not something you should lose sleep over. The reality is that the next economic downturn that hits could be relatively mild and short-lived, so there's no need to panic.

What you should do, however, is conduct some research on REITs to see if they're an appropriate investment for you. You may find that holding them brings you peace of mind at a time when the economy is on shaky ground.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

A house with a for rent sign on its lawn_GettyImages-520217941
If I Were to Buy an Income Property, I'd Only Do It Under These Circumstances
 Rental home
Home Prices Are Up More Than the S&P 500: How Real Estate Investors Can Take Advantage
 warehouse
This Beaten-Down Warehouse REIT Could Be a Takeover Target
 people working in a warehouse
Love Passive Income? Investing $10,000 in This REIT Could Make You $70 Each Month
 Smiling Young Woman Home Office
You Might Be a Real Estate Investor and You Didn't Even Know It

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
304%
 
S&P 500 Returns
106%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/18/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Senior man worried_GettyImages-1307816312
Social Security Cuts Are on the Table. Do These Things Now to Prepare
Healthcare Investing Retirement Surgeon Cash Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Remarkable Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Woman fairly young at laptop_GettyImages-1338134329
My Investment Portfolio Is Down 30% -- Here's Why I'm Not Worried
Person wearing VR glasses.
Investors Should Buy the Dip on This Metaverse Stock While It's Down 76%

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services