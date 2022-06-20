Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Finally, a Reasonable Price For This Healthcare Blue Chip

By Justin Pope - Jun 20, 2022 at 7:15AM

Key Points

  • Abbott Laboratories has a 50-year track record of dividend growth.
  • The company is growing from exposure to COVID-19, cardiovascular health, and diabetes.
  • Shares often command a premium valuation but are on sale today.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Abbott Laboratories is a blue chip worth scooping up when it goes on sale.

The investor community holds high regard for healthcare conglomerate Abbott Laboratories (ABT 0.45%). Shares rarely come cheap, typically commanding a higher valuation than the S&P 500.

However today Abbott Labs is trading nearly 30% below its high, thanks to recent volatility on Wall Street.

The stock has crushed the market over the past five years, and the current dip may give investors a chance to do it again over the next five. Here is why Abbott Labs is a fantastic buy today.

COVID-19 carrying growth in the near term

Abbott Labs is a healthcare company that designs and sells various products, including consumer products, generic drugs, medical devices, lab equipment, and supplies. The business generated more than $44 billion in revenue over the past four quarters.

Abbott's revenue has grown by an average of 15% annually over the past five years, while earnings-per-share (EPS) has averaged 33%. The company has a significant presence in diabetes, where its non-invasive glucose monitoring product, the FreeStyle Libre, grew sales 20% year over year in the first quarter of 2022 to $1 billion. It also has a substantial medical device segment, selling a range of cardiovascular products like pacemakers and pumps.

The company built a device that can rapidly diagnose COVID-19, which has helped carry growth throughout the pandemic. Its rapid test system made $3.5 billion worldwide in Q1 2022, a 57% increase over the prior year. Abbott's total revenue grew by 13.8% year over year in Q1; COVID-19 rapid test sales could eventually fade, but Abbott's a diverse company that grows in many ways.

A profitable business giving cash to investors

Healthcare has changed so much over time, so Abbott's dividend track record might best speak for its long-term success. The company is a Dividend King with 50 consecutive years of dividend increases.

That means passive income for investors; the stock's dividend yield is currently 1.8%, which likely beats putting money into a savings account. You can see below how steadily Abbott has grown over these decades, except for a massive spin-off in 2013 to form AbbVie from its pharmaceutical segment.

ABT Revenue (TTM) Chart.

ABT Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts.

Abbott is very profitable, turning about $0.20 of each revenue dollar into free cash flow, which are cash profits that management can use to pay a dividend, repurchase its stock, or save on the balance sheet.

The stock is on sale

Remember I said that the stock rarely comes cheap? Investors should celebrate the occasional sale. Looking at valuation through the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E), Abbott Labs has commanded a median P/E of 31 over the past decade. The S&P 500's historical average P/E is 15, so investors have been willing to pay a hefty premium to own shares.

Management is guiding non-GAAP (adjusted) EPS of $4.70 for 2022, pricing the stock at a P/E ratio of just under 22. Think of it as a sale where you can buy the stock at a 30% discount.

This isn't the case every time; a stock that declines due to bad fundamentals, like slowing growth or a damaged balance sheet, can be a trap that investors occasionally fall into. However, Abbott's continued growth and healthy profitability show that the stock's decline is likely more opportunity than a mirage.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories Stock Quote
Abbott Laboratories
ABT
$102.53 (0.45%) $0.46
AbbVie Inc. Stock Quote
AbbVie Inc.
ABBV
$138.28 (-0.62%) $0.87

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

couple-looking-at-stocks-on-tablet-getty
2 Top Healthcare Stocks Near 52-Week Lows to Buy
 investor consider papers and laptop while sitting in cafe
3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now
 GettyImages-researcher works in lab_computer
Stock Market Drop: 3 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now
 A doctor looking at a tablet with another person.
Is Abbott Laboratories Stock a Buy Now?
 man feeds baby from bottle
What Could the Baby Formula Shortage Mean for Abbott Laboratories?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
309%
 
S&P 500 Returns
106%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/20/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

bear in front of stocks on screen
3 Things the World's Smartest Investors Do in Every Bear Market
Couple shops for new flooring
Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish on
Older man serious laptop_GettyImages-1029344008
The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at Age 62
Online Purchase ECommerce Credit Card Laptop Shopping GDP Retail Getty
5 Surefire Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth in 25 Years

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services