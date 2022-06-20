Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

This Former SPAC Looks Recession-Proof

By Justin Pope - Jun 20, 2022 at 7:45AM

Key Points

  • The share price falls while the business keeps growing.
  • Hims & Hers has enough cash to last more than two years at this rate.
  • The market cap has fallen under $1 billion, a small stock with sizable potential upside.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Hims & Hers has the growth and the cash to last.

Telehealth and consumer products company Hims & Hers (HIMS 6.10%) is down more than 80% from its high since going public as a former special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) stock.

Stocks falling this far typically come with extremely negative investor sentiment; they look more like stocks on the verge of bankruptcy than up-and-comers.

But the market might have it all wrong. Here is why Hims & Hers has the staying power to get through the current bear market and a potential recession, and could handsomely reward investors over time.

Consumers are still flocking to Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a telehealth platform by which people can consult with a medical professional through video or text. Doctors can prescribe pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products as needed. The company also sells vitamins and other health supplements through retail partnerships with various stores. It went public via a merger with a SPAC in late 2020.

Some might assume that a telehealth company like Hims & Hers would see its business decline as lockdowns went away over the past year. However, that's not the case; Hims & Hers had 391,000 subscribing customers when the company reported 2021 first-quarter earnings in May 2021. The stock traded at $10 per share at the time.

Hims & Hers reported its most recent quarter, the 2022 first quarter, with 710,000 subscribers, an 82% jump over the prior year. Although, the stock now trades at roughly $4 per share, down 60% from a year ago. Investors can't help what the stock price does, but it's clear that Hims & Hers is still attracting new customers, which hasn't yet shown signs of fading.

Enough cash to endure a recession

Many newer companies struggle in a recession when growth slows and raising cash is harder. Hims & Hers has maintained strong growth since late 2020, but fears over a recession are understandable.

Fortunately, the company has strong financials that should see it through to the other side. You can see below how the company has just over $200 million in cash on the balance sheet and no debt. Free cash flow was negative $20 million last quarter, meaning that if the company ran at this pace, it would have enough cash to last for more than two years before running out of money.

HIMS Cash and Short Term Investments (Quarterly) Chart

HIMS cash and short term investments (quarterly). Data by YCharts.

Sure, growth could drop if a recession causes some customers to cut back on their subscription spending, but Hims & Hers seems rock-solid from a survivability standpoint. It would take a dramatic collapse in the business for the company to come into severe financial distress.

Some customers buy supplements through Hims & Hers, but many also purchase prescription drugs, which I'd argue are far less likely to be cut from the household budget. Therefore, I don't think a collapse in demand for Hims & Hers products is expected; time will tell for sure.

The long-term upside is plentiful

Nobody can know what the market will do in the short term or how long a recession would last if one happens. The stock's valuation has become very depressed; the price-to-sales ratio (P/S) has fallen to the low single digits. Meanwhile, Hims & Hers grew revenue 94% year over year in the first quarter of 2022.

HIMS PS Ratio Chart

HIMS PS ratio. Data by YCharts.

The company now has a market cap of just under $900 million; Hims & Hers doesn't need to become a Fortune 100 company to be a compelling investment opportunity. Nearly doubling revenue last quarter, the company had $320 million in sales over the past four quarters.

It seems plausible that Hims & Hers could cross $1 billion in sales over the next five years, which would set the stock up for solid investment returns, even if the P/S doesn't go meaningfully higher. Nothing is risk-free, but Hims & Hers offers attractive potential for gains on a stock that Wall Street is pricing for failure.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Stock Quote
Hims & Hers Health, Inc.
HIMS
$4.35 (6.10%) $0.25

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Person giving a presentation involving a stock chart.
This Growth Stock Expects Sales to Rise by at Least 51% This Year
 GettyImages-492775078
Hims & Hers Health: 3 Keys to Earnings
 GettyImages-1131975707
3 Things About Hims & Hers Health That Smart Investors Know
 GettyImages-883019542
This Telehealth Stock's Rapid Product Launches Should Benefit Investors
 GettyImages-1289221858
1 Telehealth Company That Could Turn $1,000 into $10,000

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
309%
 
S&P 500 Returns
106%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/20/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

bear in front of stocks on screen
3 Things the World's Smartest Investors Do in Every Bear Market
Couple shops for new flooring
Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish on
Stock Market Crash Calling Bottom Getty
This Telltale Bear Market Signal for Stocks Has Never Been Wrong
Online Purchase ECommerce Credit Card Laptop Shopping GDP Retail Getty
5 Surefire Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth in 25 Years

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services