Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Rivian and Other EV Start-Up Stocks Jumped Tuesday

By Howard Smith - Jun 21, 2022 at 12:27PM

Key Points

  • Start-ups will benefit the most from strong pricing as they work toward profitability as soon as possible.
  • Arrival announced some major EU approval news.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

An early price increase from GM on its electric Hummer bodes well for the newer players.

What happened

The market is bouncing back today from a rough last week. Tech stocks are leading the way, with the Nasdaq jumping 3% this morning. But EV start-up stocks are doing even better. Rivian Automotive (RIVN 12.67%) is soaring 15.2% as of 11:16 a.m. ET. Lucid Group (LCID 9.50%) shares are also higher, jumping 12.3% at that time. Lesser-known Arrival (ARVL 15.57%) also popped 21.1% with some additional news of its own. 

So what

It's not just the general market rebound that's lifting EV names today. One legacy automaker that is diving full force into EV production announced some news Friday that is lifting the newer players. General Motors announced a price increase for its Hummer EV, one of its first big launches in the sector.

That's especially good news for Rivian after it bumbled its first announced price increase back in March. After the start-up said it was raising prices to offset inflating raw material costs, customers who had already made reservations blew a gasket. The company quickly walked back that increase for existing orders, but it gave Rivian a black eye and raised a red flag concerning management's credibility. 

Now what

GM said Friday it was hiking Hummer EV prices by over $6,000 to help cover increasing commodity and shipping costs, as reported by Reuters. Perhaps learning from Rivian's mistake, GM is honoring previous pricing for the more than 77,500 reservations that were already in place. The price hike on the high-end pickups priced from about $80,000 to $110,000 is a much smaller percentage than the 20% bump Rivian initiated for its new orders. But it seemingly gives the start-ups more backing to help cover their rising costs. 

While Arrival shares are likely benefiting from that momentum, the stock is also jumping from some big company-specific news today. Arrival announced that its commercial delivery van has achieved EU certification and received European Whole Vehicle Type Approval. In other words, the vehicle is now officially allowed on EU roads and highways. Arrival says it has more than 140,000 non-binding orders or letters of intent for its electric delivery vans. 

Arrival is attempting to use a unique, smaller "microfactory" manufacturing approach, with production facilities built specifically for local customers. One of those plants in Bicester, U.K. will make the Arrival vans beginning in the third quarter. Today's approval news means it now can confidently begin production. 

Arrival didn't discuss pricing, but it likely will need to cover increasing costs along with other automotive manufacturers, or face margin pressures. Lucid, maker of expensive, luxury electric sedans, announced last month that it will be adjusting previously announced prices as a result of "rising raw material costs and global supply chain factors." Investors in the young sector are happy to see many manufacturers are in agreement in trying to cover those costs. 

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Rivian Automotive, Inc. Stock Quote
Rivian Automotive, Inc.
RIVN
$29.56 (12.67%) $3.32
General Motors Company Stock Quote
General Motors Company
GM
$32.76 (2.76%) $0.88
Arrival Limited Stock Quote
Arrival Limited
ARVL
$1.62 (15.57%) $0.22
Lucid Group, Inc. Stock Quote
Lucid Group, Inc.
LCID
$18.21 (9.50%) $1.58

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

NioTTMdeliveries
Better EV Stock to Buy: Rivian vs. Nio
 Rivianproductionline
Why Rivian, Lucid, and Nikola Tanked Today
 Rivianpathforward.jpg
1 Green Flag for Rivian in 2022, and 1 Red Flag
 Rivian-Manufacturing-Georgia-01
Why Rivian Shares Jumped Today
 Rivianinforest
Why Rivian, Lucid, and Nio Are Sinking Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
309%
 
S&P 500 Returns
106%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/21/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Couple Meeting With Real Estate Agent Buy House Listing Fee Mortgage Getty
3 Tech-Driven Stocks Down 82% to 92% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying
A businessperson works on a laptop
Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $134,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
faucet water utility getty
The Best Utility Dividend Stock for a Lifetime of Passive Income
GettyImages-1125619170
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services