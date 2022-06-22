Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Is Levi Strauss Stock a Buy?

By Beth McKenna - Jun 22, 2022 at 10:00AM

Key Points

  • Fiscal first-quarter revenue and adjusted EPS grew 22% and 35%, respectively, year over year.
  • Despite the solid quarterly results, investors should hold off considering buying the stock for now.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The denim and casual apparel retailer could face increasing headwinds from the macroeconomic environment.

Over the last year or so, many consumers have been refreshing their wardrobes as they venture out more often than they did during the earlier parts of the pandemic. 

As customers shift their focus to apparel, are shares of iconic denim and casual clothing retailer Levi Strauss (LEVI -1.13%) a buy?

Many jeans in different shades of blue hanging vertically.

Image source: Getty Images.

To help answer this question, let's dig into the company's report for its first quarter of fiscal 2022 (period ended on Feb. 27), which it released in April.

Q1 revenue jumped 22%

Levi's quarterly sales jumped 22% year over year (26% in constant currency) to $1.59 billion. This result beat the $1.55 billion Wall Street consensus estimate. 

Below are the segment results. Levi changed its reporting structure starting last quarter to include the "other brands" category. This category includes Dockers and Beyond Yoga, the latter of which Levi acquired in August 2021.  

Segment Fiscal Q1 2022 Revenue  Change (YOY)
Americas $766 million 26%
Europe $469 million 13%
Asia $258 million 11%
Other brands $98 million 96%*
Total $1.59 billion 22%

Data source: Levi Strauss. YOY = year over year. *Excluding Beyond Yoga, this category grew 44% YOY.

Levi's wholesale channel's sales rose 15% and its direct-to-consumer (DTC) channel's sales increased 35% year over year.

Within the DTC channel, company-operated store revenue jumped 48%, and company-operated e-commerce revenue grew 10% year over year. The latter's growth was lower because it was facing a tougher year-ago comparable due to pandemic-driven strength in online shopping.

Global digital revenue rose 16% year over year and accounted for 25% of the quarter's total revenue.

Supply chain constraints resulted in an estimated $60 million in lost sales in the quarter. This number compares to $50 million in lost sales in the prior quarter.

Q1 adjusted EPS rose 35% 

Net income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) was $196 million, or $0.48 per share, up 37% from the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, net income landed at $189 million, or $0.46 per share, up 35% year over year.

Wall Street had been looking for adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42, so the company exceeded this expectation.

Q1 operating cash flow grew 25%

In fiscal Q1, cash generated from operations increased 25% year over year to $86 million. 

Levi ended the period with $678 million of cash and cash equivalents, $99 million in short-term investments, and net debt of $248 million.

Fiscal 2022 revenue is expected to grow 11% to 13% year over year 

Management reaffirmed the fiscal year 2022 guidance that it issued in the prior quarter. For the year, it expects the following:

  • Revenue of $6.4 billion to $6.5 billion, representing annual growth of 11% to 13%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.50 to $1.56, representing annual growth of about 2% to 6%.

So, is Levi stock a buy?

Levi Strauss turned in a solid fiscal first quarter. A couple of things to particularly like: Adjusted EPS grew faster than revenue, indicating profit margin expanded; and cash generated from operations grew solidly from the year-ago period.

Levi stock is worth watching, but investors should hold off buying it for now, in my view. With inflation surging and what's looking like a solid possibility of a recession on the horizon, consumer discretionary stocks, which include apparel stocks, could further decline. In general, consumer staple stocks (stocks of companies that provide products and services that people need during all economic climates) are better bets now.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Quote
Levi Strauss & Co.
LEVI
$16.63 (-1.13%) $0.19

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

jeans
How Levi Strauss Set a Profitability Record as Costs Soared
 clothes shopping
Why These Apparel and Footwear Stocks Jumped This Week
 Close up of the rivets on a pair of dark blue jeans.
Why Levi Strauss Stock Just Jumped 9%
 levi stock levi earnings is levi stock a buy
Levi Earnings Beat Expectations: 6 Key Metrics You Should See
 levi stock levi earnings date when levi earnings is levi a buy
Levi Earnings: What to Watch on Wednesday After the Market Close

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
314%
 
S&P 500 Returns
110%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/22/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

GettyImages-1079127056
Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bear Market
Buffett APPROVED 2
This Dirt-Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Should Be Your Top Pick Right Now
A person standing on an oil well with the sun shining in the background.
This Oil Stock Is Pumping Up Its Dividend Yield to 10%
money cash transaction pay getty
Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services