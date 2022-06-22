Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why 22nd Century Group Stock Soared Today

By Alex Carchidi - Jun 22, 2022 at 1:04PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The Biden administration proposed a new limit on the amount of nicotine allowed in cigarettes.

What happened

22nd Century Group's (XXII) stock is up more than 22% as of noon ET today as a result of a new rule proposed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that would limit the amount of nicotine contained in cigarettes. The move would reduce their addictiveness and therefore their potential to harm members of the public.

The proposal is the product of years of federally funded research that found cigarettes with lower nicotine levels led to lower cigarette consumption and higher utilization of safer ingestion methods, like nicotine gum.

So what

22nd Century Group already makes FDA-authorized reduced-nicotine-content cigarettes that would still be sellable if the new standards are ultimately adopted, so it could expect higher revenue without needing to spend any money on research and development for the sake of bringing their products into a state of regulatory compliance.

It also stands to steal market share from larger competitors like Altria Group, which may face significant headwinds if it's forced to pivot into less addictive products. 

Now what

Regulators won't publish a finalized draft of the rule until 2023, but it's expected to lead to severe disruption for the cigarette industry because it'll force nearly all of the companies to remove the majority of the nicotine from their cigarettes.

Of course, 22nd Century won't have any trouble whatsoever if that disruption occurs, and it might even make additional revenue from helping other cigarette manufacturers to reduce the nicotine levels in their products via licensing its technologies or potentially even white labeling its low-nicotine cigarettes.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

22nd Century Group, Inc. Stock Quote
22nd Century Group, Inc.
XXII

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Cigarettes smoking in a field
An Upcoming FDA Decision on Nicotine Could Send This Stock Soaring
 Hemp leaf with test tubes in background
Better Buy: GW Pharmaceuticals vs. 22nd Century Group
 featured-transcript-logo
22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
 Cannabis Bud Trim Cut Process Weed Pot Marijuana Medical Recreational Getty
The 6 Best Marijuana Stocks in September
 Cannabis plant with an arrow pointing up
3 Best Marijuana Stocks of September -- Are They Buys Now?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
314%
 
S&P 500 Returns
110%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/22/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

GettyImages-1079127056
Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bear Market
Buffett TMF Photo
3 Dow Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
A couple sitting on a counch with their feet on a coffee table and watching a screen
3 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Market Plummeted
Couple Meeting With Real Estate Agent Buy House Listing Fee Mortgage Getty
3 Tech-Driven Stocks Down 82% to 92% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services