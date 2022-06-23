Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Bilibili Just Hit Record High Monthly Active Users, but It's Not All Roses

By Lawrence Nga - Jun 23, 2022 at 9:40AM

Key Points

  • While Bilibili showcased strong user and engagement growth, it also missed revenue guidance.
  • Investors should monitor the company's cash burn.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Bilibili might report weaker engagement metrics in the second quarter.

Bilibili (BILI 4.81%) -- famously dubbed the YouTube of China -- ended 2021 with record-high user numbers. This trend has continued in 2022 as it grew average monthly active users (MAUs) to another high of 294 million in the first quarter.

While Bilibli's user growth is impressive, there are others aspects of the business investors should pay attention to when reviewing its latest results. Here are my biggest takeaways.

Young person holding cup watches movie on phone.

Image source: Getty Images.

Latest results fell short of guidance

In a previous article, I wrote that Bilibili's near-term outlook was uncertain even though it had a solid year in 2021. While I am not always right with my predictions, it was spot on this time.

For the first quarter, revenue grew 30% year over year to 5.1 billion  yuan ($797 million) on the back of higher revenue across all segments. Yet, its operating loss doubled to 2.0 billion yuan ($314 million) as the tech company ramped up investments to grow the business.

Growing losses were just one part of the problem. Revenue was also down from the previous quarter amid lower revenue in its advertising and e-commerce segments. On top of that, the top line fell short of management's guidance for 5.3 billion yuan to 5.5 billion yuan.

Another red flag to mention here is Bilibili's cash burn. In the first quarter, its cash and short-term investments balance fell 5.5 billion yuan from the previous quarter to 24.7 billion yuan ($3.9 billion). Investors need to keep a close eye on this trend as the company continues to spend heavily to sustain growth.

Operating metrics hit new records

While Bilibili failed to meet its guidance, there were still some bright spots in the quarter, especially in its operating metrics.

To start, average MAUs and average daily active users (DAUs) advanced 31% and 32% year over year to 294 million and 79 million, respectively. More impressively, daily time spent per user rose to a record high of 95 minutes, up from 82 minutes in the preceding quarter. The solid improvements in user engagement were a result of strong execution and also the impact of the recent COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

Another highlight of the quarter was the improvement in paying ratio to a record high 9.3%. A growing paying ratio is vital as it suggests customer stickiness has improved. It also hints that management's monetization strategy is working, justifying Bilibili's high capital investment and massive losses.

What to expect from Bilibili in the coming quarters

Bilibili benefited from a one-time boost in user engagement as China went through more lockdowns amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, but this boost will lapse as China reopens its cities. For example, Shanghai recently came out of a two-month lockdown.

As a result, Bilibili might see a sudden drop in user-engagement metrics in the coming months, especially on daily time spent per user (and potentially the numbers of MAUs and DAUs). These engagement metrics should resume their upward trajectories, but it could take some time before that happens.

Bilibili expects to generate about 4.9 billion yuan in revenue in the second quarter, or up 9% year over year (and down 4% sequentially). Meanwhile, losses will continue to stack up as the company remains focused on acquiring users and investing in content.

In short, it will be a volatile ride ahead for investors. They will need enormous patience and resilience to sit still on this journey.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Bilibili Stock Quote
Bilibili
BILI
$27.87 (4.81%) $1.28

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Generic downward 10
Why Shares of JD.com, Bilibili, and Kanzhun Are Falling Today
 online gaming asia
Why Bilibili Stock Was Falling This Week
 chinese mobile gaming
Why Bilibili Stock Was Falling Today
 GettyImages-1300833321
Is Bilibili Stock a Buy Now?
 gettyimages-1125619287-Chinese couple
2021 Ended Strongly For "Youtube of China," but Its Near Future Is Less Bright

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
317%
 
S&P 500 Returns
110%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/23/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

technology manufacturing
3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement
A couple sitting on a counch with their feet on a coffee table and watching a screen
3 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Market Plummeted
USB mobile app
Stock Market Plunge: 5 Amazing Stocks You Won't Regret Buying
A couple using a laptop and reviewing documents.
2 Crashing Nasdaq Stocks That You Shouldn't Buy on the Dip

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services