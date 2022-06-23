Here's What to Focus On in a Bear Market

With the recent market uncertainty, it can leave investors with several questions. In this video clip "Ask Us Anything" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on June 14, Fool.com contributor Jon Quast shares some helpful tips about things to consider in a bear market.

Jon Quast: I think in hindsight, especially when things aren't working, I think we're more apt to question our decisions, question our everything. In hindsight, perhaps it does look obvious. The funny thing is that in the moment everybody's questioning and everybody is wondering, if it's not just the retail investors, it's the professionals as well.

Yesterday we saw almost a 5% pullback in the S&P 500. The headlines were interesting, it was all like in anticipation of the federal rate hike and it's like, OK, well, we've known about that for weeks. Who all is reacting to this? It's everybody. It's interesting, it seems so obvious, and at the same time, we all don't know when that top, when that bottom is.

We don't know what is the peak valuation, what is the trough valuation? We don't know these things, so that's why we focus on things that we can know, and that is what are the great companies? Where is innovation happening? Where is growth happening? Those things that we can have a much more concrete knowledge of.