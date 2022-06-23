Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Here's What to Focus On in a Bear Market

By Jon Quast - Jun 23, 2022 at 5:00AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Sometimes, the answers are more clear than we thought.

With the recent market uncertainty, it can leave investors with several questions. In this video clip "Ask Us Anything" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on June 14, Fool.com contributor Jon Quast shares some helpful tips about things to consider in a bear market.

Jon Quast: I think in hindsight, especially when things aren't working, I think we're more apt to question our decisions, question our everything. In hindsight, perhaps it does look obvious. The funny thing is that in the moment everybody's questioning and everybody is wondering, if it's not just the retail investors, it's the professionals as well.

Yesterday we saw almost a 5% pullback in the S&P 500. The headlines were interesting, it was all like in anticipation of the federal rate hike and it's like, OK, well, we've known about that for weeks. Who all is reacting to this? It's everybody. It's interesting, it seems so obvious, and at the same time, we all don't know when that top, when that bottom is.

We don't know what is the peak valuation, what is the trough valuation? We don't know these things, so that's why we focus on things that we can know, and that is what are the great companies? Where is innovation happening? Where is growth happening? Those things that we can have a much more concrete knowledge of.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Cigs GettyImages-467289378
Surprisingly Bad News Hit These 2 Stocks Hard Wednesday
 Person looking at computer 2
The Dow Lost Ground as Investors Piled into Recession-Proof Stocks
 Cookies
JetBlue, Mondelez Show They're Hungry to Grow
 Person stocks 3
3 Stocks That Drove the Dow's 641-Point Gain
 Split pizza GettyImages-1156730022
The Shopify Split Is Just Days Away, but This Tiny Nasdaq Stock Is Soaring Right Now

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
314%
 
S&P 500 Returns
110%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/23/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

USB mobile app
Stock Market Plunge: 5 Amazing Stocks You Won't Regret Buying
A couple sitting on a counch with their feet on a coffee table and watching a screen
3 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Market Plummeted
GettyImages-576603370
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Shopify market share in the U.S. retail ecommerce market
Market Sell-Off: 3 Growth Stocks Down 70% (or More) to Buy Now

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services