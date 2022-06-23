Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF Made a Comeback This Week

By Lee Samaha - Jun 23, 2022 at 6:14PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors fell back in love with tech stocks this week.

What happened

Shares in Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK 7.10%) rose 13.5% in the week to late Thursday afternoon. The move comes as the market rotates into the type of stocks held in the exchange-traded fund (ETF). For reference, the ARK Innovation ETF invests in "disruptive technologies" such as artificial intelligence, automation, robotics, energy storage, and DNA technologies. In other words, precisely the kind of stocks crushed in the market sell-off in 2022. 

So why the sudden buying in these kinds of thematic stocks? It comes down to the market deciding to buy such stocks after the Federal Reserve aggressively spiked interest rates last week. It's a classic case of "sell on the rumor and buy on the news." In other words, investors held off buying bombed-out technology stocks until after the Federal Reserve finally made an aggressive move. 

So what

While higher interest rates will slow growth – not usually good news for technology stocks – there's a feeling that the value in the market is now in this sector rather than in some of the so-called "inflation plays" that have tended to outperform in 2022. After all, the ARK Innovation ETF is still down more than 53% on the year. So investors are entitled to ask what really happened in the economy such that stocks lose half of their value as a consequence? 

Supply chain issues pressuring near-term earnings are one thing, and a slowing economy is another. However, by definition, the most significant part of a technology company's earnings lies far out in the future. 

Now what

Having been previously oversold, the stocks in the ETF are enjoying a positive spell. Still, that's likely to be constrained by earnings prospects which might dim in the near term due to rising interest rates.

However, for the long-term investor, these considerations won't matter much, and if you trust Wood's stock-picking skills, then now is an excellent time to buy into the ETF.

 

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

ARK ETF Trust - ARK Innovation ETF Stock Quote
ARK ETF Trust - ARK Innovation ETF
ARKK
$44.03 (7.10%) $2.92

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

model-3-presskit-hero
Tesla's Biggest Bull Just Posted Its Valuation Model -- and There's a Huge Flaw in It

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
317%
 
S&P 500 Returns
110%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/23/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Warren Buffett 1 TMF 2015
Warren Buffett Has Bet the Farm on These 4 Stocks
A picture of numerous $100 U.S. banknotes stacked over each other
3 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
A businessperson analyzes data
5 Dividend Kings to Buy Now
A couple using a laptop and reviewing documents.
2 Crashing Nasdaq Stocks That You Shouldn't Buy on the Dip

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services