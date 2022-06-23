Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Will Occidental Petroleum Be Buffett's Next Elephant?

By Dan Caplinger - Jun 23, 2022 at 6:17PM

Key Points

  • Markets moved higher on Thursday.
  • Berkshire Hathaway bought more shares of Occidental Petroleum.
  • It could be the precursor to a full acquisition bid, but not necessarily.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The Oracle of Omaha took another tiny bite recently.

The stock market managed to post some solid advances on Thursday, even as concerns about inflation and its potential to push the economy into a recession persist. After spending significant parts of the day in losing territory, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI 0.64%) and S&P 500 (^GSPC 0.95%) managed to climb as much as 1%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC 1.62%) outperformed with even bigger gains.

Index

Daily Percentage Change

Daily Point Change

Dow

+0.64%

+194

S&P 500

+0.95%

+36

Nasdaq

+1.62%

+179

Data source: Yahoo! Finance.

One possible reason why investors are getting more upbeat could have to do with the price of oil, which has come down from its recent highs. Crude prices fell another $2 per barrel on Thursday, moving to around $104 per barrel, and oil's broader decline from the $120s has had a big impact on producers like Occidental Petroleum (OXY 0.57%).

Yet at least in Occidental's case, the interest that the company continues to see from Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A -0.83%) (BRK.B -0.84%) CEO Warren Buffett points to at least the possibility that the Omaha-based insurance giant could pick the exploration and production company as its next big elephant acquisition outright.

More Occidental shares for Buffett

Occidental stock didn't move much on Thursday, picking up about half a percent. Yet investors were still somewhat pleased to see Buffett and Berkshire becoming increasingly interested in the company.

Berkshire has a large-enough position in Occidental already that it has to report additional acquisitions to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. That's exactly what Warren Buffett's company did late Wednesday, with its latest ownership filing showing that Berkshire picked up more than 9.55 million shares of the oil company. With that purchase, Berkshire now owns 152.7 million common shares of Occidental.

The price that Berkshire got was reasonably favorable, picking up Occidental stock at an average cost of between $55 and $56 per share. All told, Berkshire invested nearly $529 million, boosting its stake in Occidental's common shares to roughly 16.3%.

What would it take to go all out?

At some point, investors can reasonably wonder whether Buffett could simply decide to make the more aggressive move to purchase the rest of Occidental's stock and take full control of the company outright. Occidental's total market capitalization right now is roughly $54 billion, making the value of the stock Berkshire doesn't already own about $45 billion. However, Berkshire would have to offer a premium to take over the company fully, so it might take $60 billion or more to swallow Occidental whole -- not to mention assuming $35 billion in net debt.

It wouldn't be the first time that Berkshire has inched into making a major acquisition. At the time that the Buffett-led conglomerate announced that it would acquire railroad company Burlington Northern Santa Fe in 2009, Berkshire already owned about 22% of its outstanding shares. That acquisition has been highly successful for the insurance company, capitalizing on the rising need for efficient transportation as e-commerce rose in popularity.

However, Berkshire also has had substantial stakes in companies for a long time without moving any further. Healthcare-company Davita, finance bellwether American Express, and food industry leader Kraft Heinz are all examples of companies in which Berkshire has sizable stakes of around 20% or more. Berkshire hasn't made a greater overture toward complete ownership in any of those cases.

Buffett is a value investor, and there's a lot of apparent value in the oil patch right now. Much depends on where oil prices go, but based on its aggressive moves, Berkshire at least seems to think that neither a possible recession nor any possible end to geopolitical hostilities will make Occidental any less of a good long-term investment.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Stock Quote
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
OXY
$56.09 (0.57%) $0.32
Dow Jones Industrial Average (Price Return) Stock Quote
Dow Jones Industrial Average (Price Return)
^DJI
$30,677.36 (0.64%) $194.23
S&P 500 Index - Price Return (USD) Stock Quote
S&P 500 Index - Price Return (USD)
^GSPC
$3,795.73 (0.95%) $35.84
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
BRK.A
$402,300.00 (-0.83%) $-3,349.00
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
BRK.B
$267.52 (-0.84%) $-2.27
NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return) Stock Quote
NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return)
^IXIC
$11,232.19 (1.62%) $179.11
American Express Company Stock Quote
American Express Company
AXP
$141.65 (-1.90%) $-2.74
DaVita Inc. Stock Quote
DaVita Inc.
DVA
$77.93 (-3.29%) $-2.65
Kraft Heinz Intermediate Corporation II Stock Quote
Kraft Heinz Intermediate Corporation II
KHC
$37.85 (2.16%) $0.80

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Oil worker 2022 GettyImages-149319768
2 Stocks That Soared Friday Despite a Sagging Market
 Cruise ship GettyImages-57225017
The Pandemic Crushed These 2 Stocks. They're Bouncing Back Monday
 Party getty
Here's Where the Stock Market's Winners Are on Wednesday
 oil pumpjack barrel and cash
S&P 500 Gains 27 Points as Occidental, ExxonMobil Lead Oil Stock Surge, IBM Shares Rise on Spinoff
 arrows up and down
S&P 500 Drops 60 Points on Volatile Day: Oil Stocks Fall Sharply, Apple Leads Tech Stocks Down Again

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
317%
 
S&P 500 Returns
110%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/23/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Warren Buffett 1 TMF 2015
Warren Buffett Has Bet the Farm on These 4 Stocks
A picture of numerous $100 U.S. banknotes stacked over each other
3 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
A businessperson analyzes data
5 Dividend Kings to Buy Now
A couple using a laptop and reviewing documents.
2 Crashing Nasdaq Stocks That You Shouldn't Buy on the Dip

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services