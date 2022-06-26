Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Despite All This Year's Stock Market Woes, Wall St's "Fear Index" is Holding

By The Daily Upside - Jun 26, 2022 at 5:00PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

All it takes is a few short moments of reading headlines for cortisol to begin pumping through your veins. But you may be surprised to know that,...

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

All it takes is a few short moments of reading headlines for cortisol to begin pumping through your veins. But you may be surprised to know that, despite war, surging inflation, interest rates, and energy prices, fear is actually in relatively short supply.

The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) -- the famed "fear gauge" that tracks investor sentiment on Wall Street -- has remained below the level of bear markets of yore.

Ir/rational Fear Index

Despite the S&P 500 being down 18% this year -- wiping roughly $12 trillion from investors' portfolios -- the index hasn't touched 40 this year, the number most analysts believe signifies pessimism for the market's immediate future. Last week, the VIX hovered in the high 20s, and closed at 27 on Friday. By comparison, during the 2008 financial crisis and at the bleak outset of the pandemic in 2020, the index climbed above 80.

So with all the bad news now, why the relative tranquility compared to those bear markets? Believe it or not, the answer is stability:

  • Rather than the sudden, shock-driven crashes that happened after Lehman Brothers collapsed or Covid-19 effectively shut the world down in 2020, the S&P 500 has been on a steady and relatively orderly cruise south this year. While the market falling consistently is hardly pleasant, it hasn't triggered outright panic.
  • In fact, investors are betting the VIX will end 2022 under 30, because known causes -- mainly inflation and interest rate hikes -- underlie the incremental decline and are expected to eventually smooth out (even if it takes months). "The current behavior is playing out similar to the 2000-2002 dot-com bear market, with no big sudden shocks but sustained high realized volatility," Talal Dehbi, a strategist at PrismFP, told Bloomberg.

Calm Til December: While PrismFP calculates the VIX will end the year at just under 30 -- down only slightly from today -- it should be noted the VIX is above its five-year average of 20. Markets are down after all, but they're still way less fearful than in previous downturns. Maybe this bear is just more cuddly than the last one.



Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

featured-daily-upside-image
US Will Pitch in $200 Billion for Global Infrastructure to Challenge Chinese Influence
 featured-daily-upside-image
Amazon Prime Day Loses its Blockbuster Shine
 featured-transcript-logo
Kanzhun Limited (BZ) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
BlackBerry (BB) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
336%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/26/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Senior Citizen Couple Laptop Finances Social Security Retirement Getty
Social Security Checks Could Soar in 2023: Here's How Much Extra Seniors Might Receive
Warren Buffett 1 TMF 2015
Warren Buffett Just Bought 8 New Stocks: Here's the Best of the Bunch
Older couple giving high five
Could a $2,400 Pay Raise for Social Security Recipients Be on the Way?
Person looking out of window hopefully
Worried About a Housing Market Crash? The Smartest Real Estate Investors Know These 3 Things.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services