Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

What One Tech Guru Thinks of the Current Crypto Market

By RJ Fulton - Jun 26, 2022 at 7:45AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Mark Cuban gets to the point on crypto.

Crypto is struggling, but one high profile investor thinks there is more to it.

Mark Cuban has become renowned for his successful venture capitalist career in the early 2000s. He invested in some of the first social networks and software to come around and has since seen his net worth climb to nearly $4.7 billion.

Since he's no stranger to innovative technologies, it comes as no surprise that Cuban has been a vocal advocate for what cryptocurrency and blockchain technology has to offer. He made headlines in 2021 when his National Basketball Association basketball team, the Dallas Mavericks, said it would accept Dogecoin for merchandise and tickets.

Cuban is more than just a fan of Dogecoin. He considers himself an Ethereum maximalist, which means he believes in Ethereum more than other blockchains. He has also made plenty of purchases in the NFT (non-fungible token) market. 

While his investments, like many others, are worth considerably less than just a year ago, Cuban remains optimistic about the direction crypto is headed. 

Cuban's thoughts

Despite the recent pullbacks and talk about a crypto winter, Cuban believes this decline in prices is healthy and necessary to weed out weak competitors in the crypto economy. In a recent interview he said that the recent bull market fostered an environment for companies that didn't actually have "valid business prospects" to stick around longer than they should have. He made reference to a famous Warren Buffet quote that seems fitting, "When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked."

Given current macroeconomic factors like inflation, rising interest rates, and the slowing economy, it makes sense that the blockchains and cryptocurrencies that have failed to provide any real-world value would suffer the most. 

In addition, events in the crypto market that have recently transpired have only added to the less-than-ideal macroeconomic factors. When the Terra blockchain imploded in early May as the result of its UST stablecoin losing its peg to $1, it caused a widespread market sell-off. 

And just last week, one of the most popular crypto lending platforms, Celsius, announced that it would halt withdrawals as the result of the poor economic conditions. This announcement sent all cryptocurrencies down even more. 

Yet despite all of this, Cuban still thinks there is hope and value for crypto over the long haul. Specifically, he believes bear markets force companies to innovate. Cuban elaborated, saying, "Disruptive applications and technology released during a bear market, whether stocks or crypto or any business, will always find a market and succeed."

A final thought

Mark Cuban has seen his fair share of bear markets. It seems that in his opinion bear markets should be a cause for concern but not a cause for hysteria.

Bear markets create opportunities for blockchains and investors alike. Cryptocurrencies that continue to develop innovations in a bear market position themselves for long-term success. 

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Dogecoin Stock Quote
Dogecoin
DOGE
$0.07 (8.15%) $0.01
Ethereum Stock Quote
Ethereum
ETH
$1,266.95 (4.95%) $59.72

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1310488699
Ethereum Below $1,200: The Simplest Reason to Buy Now
 GettyImages-904880170
2 Cryptocurrencies That Are Down More Than 65% and Ready to Pop
 Air pollution, thick smoke from a chimney
Why Polygon Is Soaring Today
 Investor 44
If You Invested $1,000 in Ethereum in 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
 GettyImages-1386672279
Solana Below $40: Is It a Better Buy Than Ethereum?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
336%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/26/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Senior Citizen Couple Laptop Finances Social Security Retirement Getty
Social Security Checks Could Soar in 2023: Here's How Much Extra Seniors Might Receive
Warren Buffett 1 TMF 2015
Warren Buffett Just Bought 8 New Stocks: Here's the Best of the Bunch
Older couple giving high five
Could a $2,400 Pay Raise for Social Security Recipients Be on the Way?
Slicing a pizza
3 Great Stock Splits to Buy This Summer

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services