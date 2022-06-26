Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

US Will Pitch in $200 Billion for Global Infrastructure to Challenge Chinese Influence

By The Daily Upside - Jun 26, 2022 at 5:00PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

If you build it, they will come... under your influence. On Sunday, US President Joe Biden announced a $200 billion pledge to the G-7's...

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

If you build it, they will come... under your influence.

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden announced a $200 billion pledge to the G-7's Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, a multi-lateral plan among democratic countries to invest in infrastructure projects in developing countries that will challenge China's own, similar efforts.

On the Belt and Road Again

In 2013, China launched what it calls The Belt and Road Initiative, a global infrastructure strategy designed to increase China's global reach and influence that has touched at least 70 countries and international organizations since it launched. But some democratic nations are concerned the initiative could leave Xi Jinping's autocratic state with too much influence on developing nations.

A report published last year by AidData, a research center at the College of William and Mary, counted $843 billion in Chinese loans for over 13,000 projects primarily between 2000 and 2017, much of it under the Belt and Road Initiative. Sunday's announcement was a chance to shift the global balance:

  • The US will headline the project with a five-year, $200 billion contribution that will include direct government aid and private investments -- the G-7 as a whole, including private partners, will make $600 billion in investments by 2027.
  • The infrastructure projects will focus on climate, information technology, and health systems -- initial projects with investment include a $2 billion solar project in Angola, a $600 million submarine internet cable that will run from Singapore to France.

"This isn't aid or charity," Biden said at a G-7 meeting in Bavaria on Sunday. "It's a chance for us to share our positive vision for the future because when democracies demonstrate what we can do, all that we have to offer, I have no doubt that we will win the competition every time."

Debtor's Remorse: Malaysia, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Pakistan have all complained in recent years about the opaque terms of Chinese infrastructure deals. AidData found 42 low- and middle-income countries with debt exposure to China over 10% of their GDP -- and found that 35% of China's infrastructure projects abroad have featured corruption scandals, labor violations, environmental damage, or other significant issues. Does China have an equivalent expression for "read the fine print?"



Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

featured-daily-upside-image
Despite All This Year's Stock Market Woes, Wall St's "Fear Index" is Holding
 featured-daily-upside-image
Amazon Prime Day Loses its Blockbuster Shine
 featured-transcript-logo
Kanzhun Limited (BZ) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
BlackBerry (BB) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
336%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/26/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Senior Citizen Couple Laptop Finances Social Security Retirement Getty
Social Security Checks Could Soar in 2023: Here's How Much Extra Seniors Might Receive
Warren Buffett 1 TMF 2015
Warren Buffett Just Bought 8 New Stocks: Here's the Best of the Bunch
Older couple giving high five
Could a $2,400 Pay Raise for Social Security Recipients Be on the Way?
Person looking out of window hopefully
Worried About a Housing Market Crash? The Smartest Real Estate Investors Know These 3 Things.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services