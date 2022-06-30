Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

U.S. Inflation Is Soaring: 2 International Growth Stocks to Buy Now

By Trevor Jennewine - Jun 30, 2022 at 9:30AM

Key Points

  • A geographically diverse portfolio can help hedge against political and economic risk.
  • Adyen simplifies digital payments for merchants across online and offline channels.
  • Sea Limited operates across three high-growth industries, including e-commerce, digital payments, and gaming.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These businesses offer exposure to the European and Southeast Asian economies.

Inflation is running hot around the world. Pandemic-driven supply chain chaos and Russia's war on Ukraine have both contributed to the problem, though some countries have absorbed the shocks better than others. For instance, while U.S. inflation hit 8.6% in May, many countries in Europe and Southeast Asia have seen prices rise to a lesser extent.

That illustrates the importance of geographic diversification. If every stock in your portfolio is primarily focused on the U.S., your financial well-being is heavily tied to the politics and economy of just one country. With that in mind, Adyen (ADYE.Y 0.62%) and Sea Limited (SE -4.16%) offer heavy exposure to Europe and Southeast Asia, respectively, and both stocks are worth buying now and holding for the long term.

Here's what you should know.

1. Adyen

Amsterdam-based Adyen specializes in digital payments. Typically, merchants work with multiple players in the value chain, including acquirers, gateways, processors, and risk management providers. But Adyen does away with that complexity by integrating all of those services on a single platform. To that end, the company simplifies digital payments for its merchants, allowing them to accept payment cards and digital wallets across websites, mobile apps, and physical stores.

Additionally, by unifying transaction data across multiple sales channels, Adyen can also lean on artificial intelligence to prevent fraud, increase authorization rates, and improve marketing campaigns through shopper insights. Collectively, those services optimize revenue for merchants, and that value proposition has helped Adyen win big customers like McDonald's, Etsy, and Spotify.

Currently, the company generates most of its revenue from Europe, Asia, and Latin America, though its North American business is growing more quickly than any other geographic segment. In 2021, payment volume soared 70% to 516 billion euros ($543.21 billion), revenue climbed 46% to 1 billion euros, and free cash flow rose 53% to 567 million euros.

Going forward, shareholders have good reason to be bullish on this fintech company. Digital payments are only becoming more common. In fact, payment card volume will grow at 6% per year to reach $79 trillion by 2030, according to the Nilson Report. That puts Adyen in front of a massive market opportunity, and its ability to streamline digital payments and surface insights across channels gives the company an edge over traditional point solution providers. That's why this growth stock is a smart long-term investment.

2. Sea Limited

Sea Limited is a holding company that operates three businesses, primarily in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, including e-commerce marketplace Shopee, digital payments platform SeaMoney, and video game developer Garena. Sea's core geographies include some of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and the company is well positioned to capitalize on that tailwind.

Shopee has reigned as the largest e-commerce marketplace in Southeast Asia and Taiwan for several years, and it ranked as the most-downloaded shopping app globally in the first quarter. The company has reinforced its competitive edge with value-added services for advertising, logistics, and payment processing. On that note, while SeaMoney was originally designed to support Shopee, the digital wallet has expanded beyond the marketplace, and it now facilitates transactions across online and offline channels for a number of third-party merchants.

Garena has an equally strong foothold in the gaming industry. The company is best known for Free Fire, a multiplayer battle royale that has ranked as the highest-grossing mobile game for the last 11 quarters in Southeast Asia and Latin America. But Garena also licenses games from other developers and adapts them to its markets, including titles like League of Legends and Call of Duty.

Collectively, revenue 105% to $11.1 billion in the past year, though Sea generated negative free cash flow of $833 million, as SeaMoney and Shopee continued to operate at a loss. However, SeaMoney is expected to generate positive cash flow by 2023, according to management, and Shopee is also expected to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA in Southeast Asia next year.

Going forward, Sea Limited has a truly massive market opportunity. This year in Southeast Asia, digital payments volume will total $200 billion, e-commerce spend will total $143 billion, and the gaming market will surpass $7 billion, according to Statista. For context, SeaMoney's payment volume hit $17.2 billion last year, and Shopee's gross merchandise volume hit $62.6 billion.

However, Shopee has expanded its business into Latin America and Europe, and Garena's Free Fire is available in 130 markets. That means Sea Limited's addressable market is much larger than Southeast Asia alone. And with shares trading at 3.7 times sales -- far cheaper than their three-year average of 15.6 times sales -- now is a great time to buy this growth stock.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Adyen N.V. Stock Quote
Adyen N.V.
ADYE.Y
$14.59 (0.62%) $0.09
McDonald's Corporation Stock Quote
McDonald's Corporation
MCD
$247.74 (2.02%) $4.91
Etsy, Inc. Stock Quote
Etsy, Inc.
ETSY
$74.80 (1.03%) $0.76
Spotify Stock Quote
Spotify
SPOT
$97.96 (-1.05%) $-1.04
Sea Limited Stock Quote
Sea Limited
SE
$68.90 (-4.16%) $-2.99

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Mobile 9
2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold in a Down Market
 GettyImages-990078108
Is Adyen Stock a Buy Now?
 GettyImages-1148143448
If You'd Invested $1,000 in Adyen in 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
 GettyImages-1156412412
2 International Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
317%
 
S&P 500 Returns
112%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/30/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

GettyImages-1256603064
Here's What One of the Smartest Investors on the Planet Is Saying About Crypto Right Now
a man using a laptop computer
3 Growth Stocks to Set You Up for the Next 10 Years
Hard Drive Data Center Engineer Cloud Enterprise Solid State Drive Getty
4 Stocks Ken Griffin Bought Hand Over Fist as the Nasdaq Plunged
Warren Buffett
S&P 500 Bear Market: Warren Buffett's 2008 Advice Still Holds True

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services