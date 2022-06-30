Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Coinbase, Silvergate, and Cryptocurrencies Are Down Big Today

By Travis Hoium - Jun 30, 2022 at 4:02PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The crypto sector meltdown continued as more risks were exposed.

What happened 

Cryptocurrency values and the stocks of the companies that depend on those tokens continued to fall on Thursday, continuing a rough six-month stretch for the whole sector. 

As of 2:30 p.m. ET, Bitcoin (BTC -7.43%) had fallen by 5.2% over the prior 24 hours to a level near $19,000, while Ethereum (ETH -9.08%) was down 7.1% to about $1,030. That drop in cryptocurrencies has also hurt trading and storage platform Coinbase (COIN -4.70%), which fell as much as 11.3% during Thursday's session and is currently down 4.4%, and Silvergate Capital (SI -7.36%), which dropped by as much as 11.2% and is now down 5.1%. 

So what 

The massive shakeout of leveraged positions in cryptocurrencies continues, and some big companies are taking a fall. On Thursday, it was reported that FTX could acquire BlockFi, a crypto lender, for just $25 million. Early in June, BlockFi was close to completing a new funding round that would have valued it at $1 billion.

This latest news follows the ordered liquidation of hedge fund Three Arrows Capital after the collapse of the Luna token and multiple other big failures in the crypto market

What we're learning generally is that there was far more leverage in cryptocurrency than we previously knew because of off-chain borrowing by big hedge funds or individual investors. (This contrasts with on-chain borrowing, where anyone can see the borrowing in the market.) When these investors are involved in a situation that blows up -- like the Luna collapse -- it can cause a cascading effect on the market as positions are liquidated. This then uncovers more risks at exchanges and other lenders. 

It's understandable why Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to fall as liquidations take place, but what about Coinbase and Silvergate? Traders are concerned that both could be in tough financial positions, and fear that they may be exposed to unidentified risks from borrowers on their platforms. To get those potential risks out of their own portfolios, traders are selling the stocks. 

Now what 

Risks continue to be unearthed in the crypto market, and this week's news represents just a few more steps in what will be a long process. While I'm bullish on the crypto space in general, I think it's worth acknowledging that there will likely be more bailouts and failures in cryptocurrency before the market stabilizes. 

It's times like this that balance sheets and risk profiles matter. Coinbase has about $6 billion in cash on its balance sheet, so it should be able to weather this storm. We don't have any indications (yet) that it's had issues with liquidations in the same way smaller lenders have. So if the crypto market recovers, Coinbase should do well over the long term. 

By contrast, I'm watching Silvergate closely as its second-quarter report date approaches. The company is a lender and may have risks on the balance sheet that investors didn't know about, similar to those that have been discovered at other crypto lenders. I'll stay on the sidelines of this stock until we know more. 

Investors would be wise to be cautious, but they should keep looking for opportunities in the crypto space. Builders continue to build, and there's a bright future ahead for the industry. It just may take a while to get there.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Coinbase Global, Inc. Stock Quote
Coinbase Global, Inc.
COIN
$47.41 (-4.70%) $-2.34
Silvergate Capital Corporation Stock Quote
Silvergate Capital Corporation
SI
$53.27 (-7.36%) $-4.23
Bitcoin Stock Quote
Bitcoin
BTC
$18,963.57 (-7.43%) $-1,521.08
Ethereum Stock Quote
Ethereum
ETH
$1,020.91 (-9.08%) $-101.96

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Crytpo investor outside in garden
This Is the Last Thing Coinbase Needed
 Investor checks cryptos outside
3 Reasons to Proceed With Caution When Considering Coinbase Stock
 Investing, trading, broker, computer
3 Crypto Exchanges to Use If You Want to Buy the Dip Now
 A person holding a Bitcoin token while looking at charts on a computer
Why Coinbase Stock Crashed on Monday
 affluent young person smiles reads computer
Why Coinbase Stock Was Up Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
317%
 
S&P 500 Returns
112%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/30/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

GettyImages-investor uses tablet and phone
Amazon's Stock Split Is Complete, but the Impact May Come Later
Hard Drive Data Center Engineer Cloud Enterprise Solid State Drive Getty
4 Stocks Ken Griffin Bought Hand Over Fist as the Nasdaq Plunged
Ford F-150 Lightning towing a trailer IS Ford
Why Ford Motor Stock Sank Today
nvidia down
The Curious Reason That Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services