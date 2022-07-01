Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Does the FDA's Juul Ban Threaten Cannabis Stocks?

By Alex Carchidi - Jul 1, 2022 at 6:45AM

Key Points

  • Nicotine products are coming under a lot of regulatory scrutiny lately.
  • Cannabis vaporizers may be impacted if adherence to safety standards is questioned.
  • But cannabis companies are unlikely to be faced with blanket bans on products.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The short answer is: not directly -- for now.

Any company making vaporizers must now beware that federal regulators are on the prowl. On June 23, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ordered Juul Labs, maker of the Juul vaporizer systems and a partially owned subsidiary of Altria (MO 0.02%), to immediately cease selling its products in the U.S. Regulators cited gaps and inconsistencies in the company's safety data to justify the ban, and while it's been temporarily suspended as a result of legal action, the message is clear: Anyone who manufactures vaporizer products is on notice. 

Given that many cannabis companies offer vapes as part of their lineups, it's reasonable for investors to be on the lookout for any signs of heightened risks to the industry. But based on the FDA's rationale for the Juul ban, there shouldn't be too much to worry about -- here's why. 

The nicotine clampdown could just be getting started

Two years ago, the FDA banned a couple of flavored nicotine products and it also requested that vaporizer manufacturers apply for the right to continue selling vaporizers by submitting data about their safety for users and their efficacy for their marketed applications.

One of the criteria that regulators used when considering whether to grant approval to manufacturers was whether their vapes would be useful for people who were trying to quit smoking cigarettes, which is thought by some to be a more harmful form of nicotine consumption than vaping. Another factor was how appealing and how addictive the products might be to teenagers, for whom the health consequences of an early-established and lifelong nicotine addiction are especially burdensome. And finally, the FDA sought hard data on potentially harmful chemicals and other major safety concerns for users so that it could determine whether nicotine vaporizers were indeed a net benefit to public health. 

For a nicotine products company like Altria, all of these criteria pose a high hurdle to clear, and its attempts to placate regulators with the relevant data appear to have failed, at least for Juul. The FDA found that "some of the company's study findings raised concerns due to insufficient and conflicting data -- including regarding genotoxicity and potentially harmful chemicals leaching from the company's proprietary e-liquid pods." The good news is that these objections to nicotine vape products are very unlikely to be the basis for any similar campaign targeting cannabis vaporizers. 

Cannabis vapes don't have the same issues

Let's unpack each of the arguments that regulators used and see how they aren't relevant to the marijuana industry, using the products made by companies like Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF -2.44%) as an example. Right off the bat, consider that Green Thumb's cannabis vape segment accounted for around 25% of its $242.6 million in total revenue in Q1. So even if its vaporizers were banned completely, it wouldn't have as large of an impact as it would for a company like Juul.

More importantly, no recreational cannabis products are intended to help people stop smoking nicotine cigarettes. Nor is there much of any effort to market cannabis vapes as a way to quit smoking marijuana flowers, perhaps because cannabis is generally considered to be less addictive than tobacco. Therefore, the FDA won't be able to hold marijuana vapes to the same standard as it did with Juul. 

Furthermore, marijuana vapes aren't marketed to children, as recreational cannabis products are only saleable to people over the age of 21 in most states where it's legalized, and the industry is generally tightly regulated, with most sales occurring at licensed dispensaries where standards are enforced. That means there's little impetus for a moral panic that might drive regulators to act. 

Finally, there is one issue where cannabis companies need to be prepared for scrutiny, and it's the general safety of vape products. Any businesses that are making poorly designed or otherwise unsafe marijuana vape juice cartridges or vaporizers are likely to face a reckoning once regulators get around to it, which may not be for a while. But for investors, that could actually be good news. 

A stronger regulatory presence in the cannabis industry would help to give consumers confidence that on average, marijuana vapes are safe, which could lead to higher sales. For now, don't shy away from investing in high-quality cannabis stocks that are heavily invested in vaporizers. They aren't facing a threat from the FDA as of yet, and they might actually benefit from its action in the long run.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Green Thumb Industries Stock Quote
Green Thumb Industries
GTBIF
$8.00 (-2.44%) $0.20
Altria Group, Inc. Stock Quote
Altria Group, Inc.
MO
$41.77 (0.02%) $0.01

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

keyboard
3 Marijuana Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years
 GTI_capex_chart_061722
How Green Thumb's Big Spending in 2021 Could Pay Off
 marijuana leaf
Down 68% From Its High, Can This Growth Stock Bloom Again?
 GettyImages-1293942530
Why Green Thumb Industries Shares Dropped 16.4% This Week
 Cannabis-flag
Why Green Thumb Industries, Curaleaf, and HEXO Were Falling Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
317%
 
S&P 500 Returns
112%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/01/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A person staring at graphs and charts on a computer monitor
3 Remarkable Growth Stocks That Could Lead the Market Recovery in the Second Half of 2022
GettyImages-investor uses tablet and phone
Amazon's Stock Split Is Complete, but the Impact May Come Later
A person giving money to their children.
Want to Make $400 a Month in Dividends? Invest in These 3 Stocks
Warren Buffett
S&P 500 Bear Market: Warren Buffett's 2008 Advice Still Holds True

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services