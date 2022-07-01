Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Stock Prices May Be Declining, But Resist These Temptations at All Costs

By Stefon Walters - Jul 1, 2022 at 5:16AM

Key Points

  • The stock market is currently in a bear market.
  • Diversification can help shield your portfolio during market downturns.
  • You should never dip into your emergency fund to make an investment.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

In the future, you'll be glad you did.

If you've checked your portfolio in 2022, you know that this year has been rough for stocks. Across the board, some of the best companies and most-followed indexes have seen their stock prices drop well into the 20% to 60% range, wiping away many of the gains they saw during the mid-2020/2021 bull market. Even though stock prices are declining, you'll want to resist these temptations at all costs.

1. Panic-selling

It's easy to see your investments dropping and want to sell them before they continue to drop, but that's usually not the best approach. Volatility and bear markets in the stock market are inevitable; they've always happened, and you can bet they will continue to happen in the future. If you understand this as an investor, you can prevent yourself from panicking when it happens. If you're focused on the long term -- which you should be -- and time is on your side, you have to be comfortable riding out the storm.

Panic-selling can also add insult to injury by triggering a tax bill. If you've held an investment for less than a year, you'll pay your regular income tax rate on any capital gains. If you've held it for more than a year, you'll get a special capital gains rate, but it's taxes and money owed nonetheless. You don't want to find yourself selling because prices are dropping and then owing taxes on top of that.

A person at a table on their laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

2. Stopping investing

To me, keeping your eyes on the prize in investing means focusing on the long term and not letting short-term happenings trigger irrational decisions, such as stopping your investing. It's easy to want to stop investing when prices are continuously dropping. After all, why buy now when prices will be lower later? The problem is that you don't know how far prices will fall or if they'll suddenly rise again, and you don't want to find yourself trying to time the market.

As prices are dropping, you need to stick to your investing habits. If anything, view this as a chance to get some of your favorite investments at a "discount" and lower your cost basis. Lowering your cost basis now will increase your profit potential whenever you sell your stocks in the future. Instead of stopping investing, consider increasing it a bit if you have the means.

3. Focusing only on individual companies

One of the best ways to protect your portfolio during market downturns is to have diversification. It helps to diversify in industry, company size, and global location in your stocks. This is a tough task if you only invest in individual companies. You would have to research industries as a whole and then research the many companies within that industry to decide which investment makes the most sense for you. And it's even tougher when it comes to international companies because there are other factors you need to consider, like a country's economic and political stability.

The best way to achieve diversification is through index funds because they allow you to invest in numerous companies at once. There are index funds like the Russell 3000 that track the entire U.S. stock market, funds that focus on companies of a specific size, like the S&P 500, and funds that focus on specific sectors, like the Nasdaq Composite. Using a combination of index funds can ensure you get diversification in your portfolio.

4. Using emergency funds to buy the dip

It's common to hear people encouraging each other to buy the dip whenever stock prices are declining. Buying the dip can oftentimes pay off when (or if) stock prices begin to rise, but you want to make sure you're using the money you've already allocated to investing and not dipping into your emergency fund -- which should be at least three to six months worth of expenses -- because you see a "must-have" opportunity.

It's easy to think you can dip into your emergency fund and replace the money later, but there's also a chance an emergency will happen before you can do so. Hopefully, an emergency wouldn't happen, and you're able to replace the money, but that can set a bad precedence and should be avoided. Your emergency fund is for exactly that: emergencies. Investment opportunities may seem lucrative and too good to pass up, but they shouldn't put your emergency fund at risk.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Social Security key GettyImages-480456745
Here's Exactly What to Do to Boost Your Social Security $100 a Month
 Charlie Munger - Investor with headphones
4 Charlie Munger Secrets to Make the Most of a Beaten-Down Market
 GettyImages-1328351997
Why Controlling Risk is Critical To Good Stock Market Returns
 RBI_20220615
The Stocks Are Losing, but That Doesn't Make Them Losers
 GettyImages-1124226336
Don't Overpay for 401(k) Investments. Use This Strategy Instead.

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
317%
 
S&P 500 Returns
112%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/01/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A person staring at graphs and charts on a computer monitor
3 Remarkable Growth Stocks That Could Lead the Market Recovery in the Second Half of 2022
GettyImages-investor uses tablet and phone
Amazon's Stock Split Is Complete, but the Impact May Come Later
Warren Buffett
S&P 500 Bear Market: Warren Buffett's 2008 Advice Still Holds True
A person giving money to their children.
Want to Make $400 a Month in Dividends? Invest in These 3 Stocks

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services