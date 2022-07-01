Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Cruise Line Stocks Were Sinking This Week

By Eric Volkman - Jul 1, 2022 at 8:57AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Analysts aren't very bullish on the sector these days, to put it mildly.

What happened

One of the industries that was hit the hardest by the coronavirus pandemic was a real downer this week too. Following a  dark analyst note regarding Carnival (CCL 0.58%) (CUK 0.25%) in particular, all three of the major cruise industry stocks have been hammered over the past few trading days.

S&P Global Market Intelligence data reveals that Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH -0.72%), and Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL 0.57%) had all declined by double-digit percentages week to date before the opening bell Friday.

So what

Although it wasn't the only catalyst contributing to cruise stocks' plunge, a new analysis from investment bank Morgan Stanley laid out a grim scenario for Carnival. Analyst Jamie Rollo made fairly deep cuts to his revenue forecast for the second half of this year, and to his price target on the stock.

Of greater concern was Rollo's new worst-case scenario, in which he speculated that if a new shock to cruise demand -- like the onset of the pandemic -- occurs in the coming months, the value of Carnival stock could plunge to $0.

Now what

Since the key factors behind the analyst's very bearish take on Carnival apply to the company's peers, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean stocks plunged as well.

Compounding that for Norwegian, two investment banks published fresh research notes on the cruise operator. Barclays initiated coverage on it with an equal-weight (i.e., neutral) recommendation, while Citigroup lowered its price target on the stock to $13 per share from the previous $18 while maintaining its neutral rating.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Carnival Corporation Stock Quote
Carnival Corporation
CCL
$8.70 (0.58%) $0.05
Citigroup Inc. Stock Quote
Citigroup Inc.
C
$46.49 (1.09%) $0.50
Morgan Stanley Stock Quote
Morgan Stanley
MS
$76.26 (0.26%) $0.20
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Stock Quote
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
RCL
$35.11 (0.57%) $0.20
Barclays PLC Stock Quote
Barclays PLC
BCS
$7.48 (-1.58%) $0.12
Carnival Corporation Stock Quote
Carnival Corporation
CUK
$7.92 (0.25%) $0.02
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Stock Quote
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
NCLH
$11.04 (-0.72%) $0.08

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-157372742
Is This Stock a Buy After Falling 65% in a Year?
 Cruise Ship Near a Beach
Why Cruise Line Stocks Plunged Again Today
 Carnival Legend Arrival into Sydney Harbour source CCL
Why Cruise Stocks Are Sinking Today
 3 cruise liner ships lined up abreast in port.
Why Cruise Stocks Bounced Back on Tuesday
 featured-transcript-logo
Carnival (CCL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
311%
 
S&P 500 Returns
110%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/01/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A person staring at graphs and charts on a computer monitor
3 Remarkable Growth Stocks That Could Lead the Market Recovery in the Second Half of 2022
GettyImages-investor uses tablet and phone
Amazon's Stock Split Is Complete, but the Impact May Come Later
A person giving money to their children.
Want to Make $400 a Month in Dividends? Invest in These 3 Stocks
Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool2
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in July

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services