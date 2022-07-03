Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

If I Had to Buy One REIT Stock, This Would Be It

By Reuben Gregg Brewer - Jul 3, 2022 at 6:31AM

Key Points

  • Institutional property markets are highly varied and no one property sector is a sure-fire winner in all markets.
  • W.P. Carey provides broad diversification, dividend growth, and a generous yield all in one package.
  • The REIT shows its real strength when it uses its diversification to build for the future.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

If you are looking for a "one and done" REIT, you should be thinking about getting as much bang for your buck as possible.

The idea of buying just one real estate investment trust (REIT) is hard to get my head around, because there are so many different property niches. But, if you are looking for a "one and done" REIT to provide you with a solid and growing stream of passive income, you should put W.P. Carey (WPC 0.61%) on your short list. Here's why I own this landlord and why you might want to, as well.

Spreading its bets

Long-term investors know that diversification is important because it helps to reduce volatility over time. It's why you should own a couple dozen stocks, so that some will be doing well while others are struggling. Property sectors are similar, since some will be doing well as others are not. Good examples of this today are offices, which are struggling as employees are still avoiding a return to normal work patterns, and warehouses, which are seeing historically high rent increases and elevated demand. W.P. Carey, interestingly enough, has exposure to both areas. But that's not all it has in its portfolio.

To put some numbers on the REIT's property exposure, it generates 26% of rents from industrial assets, 24% from warehouses, 19% from offices, 18% from retail, and 5% from self-storage facilities. The remainder is classified as "other," which is actually a pretty big catch-all. Meanwhile, roughly 37% of W.P. Carey's rent roll is located outside the United States, mostly in Europe. It is easily one of the most diversified REITs you can own. 

Using what it's got

One of the more interesting things here is that W.P. Carey has always been opportunistic in the way it invests. For example, it prefers to buy properties in sale/leaseback deals that let it get an insider look at a company's finances. With this extra insight into a company's rent-paying ability, it can comfortably take on lessees that others might deem too risky. Doing direct deals also allows W.P. Carey to have more control over rent terms so it can include things like inflation-indexed rent increases (roughly 58% of its leases have these currently desirable built-in hikes). 

Those are more subtle benefits of the company's approach. A more obvious one is W.P. Carey's ability to switch between property types and geographies as it looks for the best deals. For example, most of its retail exposure is in Europe, where management believes retail is less overbuilt than in the United States.

And during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the REIT announced it was looking to invest in industrial and warehouse space, sectors that have done particularly well since that point. This is a huge benefit that shouldn't be overlooked, noting that the broad "other" category even provides W.P. Carey the leeway to do one-off deals in sectors where it doesn't have a broader focus.

Chart showing rise in W.P. Carey's price and dividend per share since 2010.

WPC data by YCharts

The proof is in the dividends

The big question, however, is whether the REIT has been able to turn these positive traits into positive results for investors. On that score, it has increased its dividend annually since its 1998 initial public offering (IPO). The dividend growth rate hasn't been huge of late, but slow and steady is really what you would expect for a landlord of this size. In fact, overly rapid growth could indicate that the management team is, perhaps, taking on additional risk that you may not want if you are only going to own one REIT.

With a generous dividend yield of 5% or so, W.P. Carey is the type of REIT that you could set and forget, knowing that you've covered the broader real estate basket pretty well.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

W. P. Carey Inc. Stock Quote
W. P. Carey Inc.
WPC
$83.37 (0.61%) $0.51

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

22_01_17 A magnifying glass hovered over Europe on a map _GettyImages-165581405
Could Investing in W.P. Carey Help Make You a Millionaire?
 A person putting another coin on a growing stack.
400 Million Reasons This Massive High-Yield Dividend Is Heading Higher
 20_07_24 Three people in front of a house with a for sale sign on the lawn _GettyImages-78023869
I Just Sold a Rental Property and Can't Help But Feel Like I Got Hosed
 20_08_12 A herd of sheep _GettyImages-1097125332
775 Reasons Why W.P. Carey Is Inflation-Resistant
 A person eats at a restaurant
Love Passive Income? Here’s What Investing $10,000 in This Dividend REIT Could Make You Each Month

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
316%
 
S&P 500 Returns
112%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/03/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Businessman laptop internet search research Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Superb Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
AMDAnnualRevenue
1 Semiconductor Growth Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip
GettyImages-investor-stock-growth
Nasdaq Sell-Off: 3 Growth Stocks You May Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Social Security Card Benefit FRA COLA Retirement Facts Figures Getty
Who's Ready for 6 Big Changes to Social Security in 2023?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services