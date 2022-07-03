Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Working in Retirement? Here's Why That's Great... and Why It's Really Not

By Maurie Backman - Jul 3, 2022 at 6:36AM

Key Points

  • Some seniors work in retirement because they find it fun and want structure.
  • Ideally, you should set yourself up to be able to choose whether to work -- not be forced to.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Choosing to work during retirement is one thing. Having to is another.

Some people look at retirement as a time to stop working. I'm not one of them. Because I love what I do, and because I'm the sort of person who needs to keep busy, I don't see myself not wanting to work in some capacity.

But do I want to end up in a situation where I absolutely have to work during retirement? No. And you shouldn't, either.

Let it be a choice

There are plenty of benefits to holding down a job during retirement. First, there's the money.

A person at a laptop outdoors.

Image source: Getty Images.

The reality is that life has a way of being expensive, and during retirement, you might end up spending more than expected. Earning a modest income could help you avoid financial stress if you find that your retirement plan withdrawals and Social Security benefits fall a little short. Or the income you earn from a job can be fun money -- cash you use to pay for trips and other enjoyable experiences that might normally fall outside your budget.

Another benefit of working in retirement? Not being bored, and not having to pay to not be bored. It's hard to go from a full-time work schedule to a schedule where you're not committed to being anywhere during the day. Working could help you better structure your days.

Then there's the social aspect. Retirement can be lonely. If you're a social person, work can serve as a nice outlet.

And finally, there's your health. Studies have shown that continuing to work is a great way to stay physically fit and mentally engaged. Those are both important things.

But while there are clearly lots of perks to working in retirement, the reality is that you don't want to land in a situation where you're forced to do it. Rather, it should be a choice. And if you want that freedom, you'll need to make an effort to build yourself a solid nest egg rather than save minimally and assume you'll get by mostly on Social Security.

Set yourself up to enjoy the upside

Working in retirement is a good thing if it's something you want. If it's not, and it's something you end up having to do, it could become a source of stress, aggravation, and disappointment.

Although I would really like to continue working in retirement, I also want the flexibility to take weeks off at a time if that's what I choose. I also want the option to say no to projects that don't interest me, or to only work a handful of hours some weeks if I'd rather spend my time elsewhere.

But to get to that place, I know I need to build a nice amount of savings. And to that end, I make it a point to max out my solo 401(k) every year. I also buy stocks in a brokerage account that I'm earmarking for retirement. Tempting as it's been to cash out some gains along the way and enjoy some fun money, I've so far done a good job of leaving my portfolio alone.

If you want working in retirement to be a choice, then what you need to do is work on saving now. It's that simple. And it's a decision that could leave you much happier down the line.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Couple looking at computer together
Retiring Soon? 3 Things to Consider Before Claiming Social Security
 Social Security 2022
3 Ways to Score a Richer Monthly Social Security Payout
 GettyImages-1328886172
2 First-Rate ETFs for Stock Dividends
 Warren Buffett with crowd and microphones
3 Things the World's Smartest Investors Will Do in the Second Half of 2022 to Beat the Market
 Older man at laptop_GettyImages-1165941362
Are You on Track to Reach the $4,194 Max Social Security Benefit?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
316%
 
S&P 500 Returns
112%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/03/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Businessman laptop internet search research Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Superb Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
AMDAnnualRevenue
1 Semiconductor Growth Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip
GettyImages-investor-stock-growth
Nasdaq Sell-Off: 3 Growth Stocks You May Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Social Security Card Benefit FRA COLA Retirement Facts Figures Getty
Who's Ready for 6 Big Changes to Social Security in 2023?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services