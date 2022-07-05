Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Here's Why Coinbase Stock Fell 81% in the First Half of 2022

By Bram Berkowitz - Jul 5, 2022 at 4:22PM

Key Points

  • Coinbase is also facing pressure on the fees it charges on retail crypto trades.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The price of Bitcoin fell significantly in the first half of the year, which seemed to drag the industry with it.

What happened

Shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN 12.99%) plummeted more than 81% in the first six months of 2022, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The main reasons for the huge decline are falling cryptocurrency prices and less crypto-trading activity.

So what

Being the largest U.S. crypto exchange, Coinbase makes the bulk of its revenue from commissions on retail trades, so naturally, the stock has a good amount of correlation to the price and movement of large cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC 1.79%).

The price of Bitcoin fell roughly 58% in the first half of the year as inflation set in and the Federal Reserve rapidly raised its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate. This usually does not bode well for riskier assets because it makes safer assets yield more.

In the first quarter of this year, Coinbase reported $1.16 billion of revenue, down from nearly $2.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 and nearly $1.6 billion in the first quarter of 2021. The main culprit was the decline in retail-transaction revenue.

But the fall in the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has not been the only issue. Coinbase has also seen the fee it charges on retail trades cut significantly as more competition piles into the space. Coinbase currently charges 1% on all crypto transactions, according to its website. That number used to be as high as 4%.

Not too long ago, some of Coinbase's competitors eliminated fees altogether on certain crypto trades, making investors fear that fees at Coinbase could drop further.

What now

While Coinbase has suffered as the crypto winter has set in, there's no doubt that the company will need to figure out how to diversify revenue with fees facing further compression.

Coinbase is clearly aware of the situation and has made efforts to do this, including launching a subscription service and offering users more ways to use the platform other than just trading.

CEO Brian Armstrong noted on the company's last earnings call that 54% of active users are on Coinbase for something other than just trading, including interacting with merchants, yield farming, and interacting with decentralized applications.

Although Coinbase could face more pressure near term, with its size and brand power, I do think it will continue to find ways to stay relevant so long as cryptocurrencies stay relevant.

 

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Coinbase Global, Inc. Stock Quote
Coinbase Global, Inc.
COIN
$55.41 (12.99%) $6.37
Bitcoin Stock Quote
Bitcoin
BTC
$20,784.21 (1.79%) $364.95

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

leaning back in desk chair
Coinbase Is Cutting 18% of Its Staff: Here's Why I'm Not Worried
 Bitcoins depicted as if real and material currency
Why Coinbase Stock Was Plummeting This Week
 GettyImages-1317424267
Why Coinbase Could Tumble Even Further
 Crypto and NFTs
Why Coinbase, Silvergate, and Cryptocurrencies Are Down Big Today
 Crytpo investor outside in garden
This Is the Last Thing Coinbase Needed

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
316%
 
S&P 500 Returns
112%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/05/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

AAPL Watch bands
2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Warren Buffett in a crowd.
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Absolutely Trouncing the Stock Market
three-teen-girls-phones
Meta Platforms Just Threw Nvidia a Huge Lifeline
two older people walking on the beach
Seniors: Here's How Inflation Could Affect Social Security in 2023

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services