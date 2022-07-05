Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Here's Why Nu Holdings Fell 60% in the First Half of 2022

By Bram Berkowitz - Jul 5, 2022 at 5:59PM

Key Points

  • Nu went public at a huge valuation.
  • The business is progressing nicely but is in the midst of a rising-rate environment and increasingly difficult economic conditions.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Fintech stocks fared poorly in the first half of the year.

What happened

Shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NU 6.39%) tumbled roughly 60% in the first six months of 2022, according to data frerom S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The consumer-facing bank took a hit as interest rates across most of the world increased and investors grew increasingly concerned about the economy.

So what

Nu Holdings, which is backed by Berkshire Hathaway, went public at the end of December at a tough time for fintech stocks. Investors were starting to realize that inflation might be alarmingly high and that the Federal Reserve may not have a handle on it as suggested at the time.

Furthermore, the company went public at a massive valuation of $41.5 billion. I didn't like the valuation at that point because the company was not yet profitable and still in high-growth mode. Most stocks with those kinds of valuations have taken a beating this year, as rising interest rates have hammered growth stocks.

With rising interest rates, investors are worried about higher loan losses, which could affect Nu's customers, many of which have taken credit cards and personal loans out with the bank. Millions of Nu's customers are also new to the banking system, making their credit quality harder to predict.

Now what

Despite concerns about what's in store for the economy and rising interest rates, I do see massive potential in Nu.

The company has completely disrupted the Brazilian and Latin American banking scene, which can be categorized by high fees and difficult for many to access. Nu now has close to 60 million customers.

Nu is also showing good progress in growing monthly average revenue per active customer (ARPAC), which it will need to continue to do if the bank is going to succeed. In the first quarter of 2022, Nu reported that ARPAC across the bank reached $6.70, which is up from $3.50 from one year earlier. But more mature customer cohorts had made Nu their primary bank and had ARPACs of $19, which also grew nicely from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Nu also smashed quarterly revenue estimates for the first quarter, generating record revenue of $877 million. 

With the stock now down below a $20 billion market cap, investors now have the rare opportunity to invest at a lower valuation than Berkshire did. It's still early for Nu and the bank will need to keep growing ARPAC, but I see great potential for the stock and would recommend buying.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Nu Holdings Ltd. Stock Quote
Nu Holdings Ltd.
NU
$4.16 (6.39%) $0.25
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
BRK.A
$413,844.10 (-0.48%) $-2,005.90
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
BRK.B
$275.69 (-0.65%) $-1.81

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

A group of people in an office setting looking at a computer
Is Nu Holdings Stock a Buy?
 GettyImages-1314049716
Why Should You Follow Buffett Into This Bank Stock?
 GettyImages-638638994
Why Nu Holdings' Stock Price Dropped 36.6% in May
 online-purchase-woman
This Fintech Stock is Winning Majorly in Latin America
 Person stocks 9
1 Reason Nu Holdings Is Headed in the Right Direction

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
316%
 
S&P 500 Returns
112%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/05/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

AAPL Watch bands
2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Warren Buffett in a crowd.
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Absolutely Trouncing the Stock Market
three-teen-girls-phones
Meta Platforms Just Threw Nvidia a Huge Lifeline
two older people walking on the beach
Seniors: Here's How Inflation Could Affect Social Security in 2023

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services