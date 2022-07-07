Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Domino's Pizza Earnings: What to Watch on July 21

By Beth McKenna - Jul 7, 2022 at 10:00AM

Key Points

  • Wall Street expects Q2 revenue to increase 2% year over year.
  • Analysts also project adjusted EPS will decline 8%.
  • Investors should focus on U.S. same-store sales growth, which declined last quarter.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors will soon learn how the pizza delivery titan's business performed during another period of surging inflation.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ 0.36%) is slated to report its results for its second quarter of fiscal 2022 before the market open on Thursday, July 21. An analyst conference call is scheduled for the same day at 10 a.m. ET.

Investors will probably be feeling somewhat cautious about the report. Last quarter, the company fell short of Wall Street's consensus earnings expectation. The report's most concerning metric, however, was the 3.6% decline in same-store sales in the company's core U.S. market. 

Management attributed the lighter-than-expected results to several headwinds. These included staffing shortages, which constrained revenue growth, and sharply rising input cost and wage inflation, which took a bite out of the bottom line. Moreover, management said that it expected some of these headwinds to persist further into the year.

The upcoming earnings report will be the first one released under Russell Weiner's tenure as CEO. On May 1, Weiner, the company's former chief operating officer and president of Domino's U.S., succeeded Ritch Allison, who retired.

Close-up of pizza pie in a carboard box.

Image source: Getty Images.

Domino's Pizza's key numbers 

Here are Wall Street's estimates for the quarter and the company's year-ago results to use as benchmarks.

Metric Fiscal Q2 2021 Result Wall Street's Fiscal Q2 2022 Consensus Estimate Wall Street's Projected Change (Decline)
Revenue $1.03 billion $1.05 billion 2%
Adjusted earnings per share  $3.12 $2.88 (8%)

Data sources: Domino's Pizza and Yahoo! Finance.

Unlike many companies in the restaurant industry and the broader consumer discretionary sector, Domino's got a brisk tailwind from the earlier stages of the pandemic. That was thanks to the company's business being largely focused on delivery and carryout.

With the company facing tough comparables and many consumers returning to dining within restaurants, it was to be expected that Domino's year-over-year sales growth would slow. The slowdown over the last two quarters, however, wasn't just due to these factors, but also to staffing shortages stemming from a tight labor market and the nationwide surge in COVID-19 omicron variant infections in late 2021 to early 2022.

For context, last quarter (which ended on March 27), Domino's total sales rose 2.8% year over year to $1.01 billion. Growth was primarily due to higher supply chain revenue stemming from the company's increases in the prices of the food baskets that it sells to stores.

U.S. same-store sales declined 3.6%, while international same-store sales (excluding foreign currency impact) increased 1.2%. Revenue got a boost from 213 net new store openings over the last year, with the U.S. store count increasing by 37 to 6,560 and the international number rising by 176 to 12,288.

Last quarter's earnings per share declined 17% year over year to $2.50, which missed the $3.05 Wall Street expectation. Cash from operations was $78.8 million, down 48% from the year-ago period.

Inflationary pressures on food inputs

On Domino's first-quarter earnings call in April, chief financial officer Sandeep Reddy said the company now expects an annual increase of 10% to 12% in its food-basket costs for its U.S. stores.

This is an upward revision to the 8% to 10% projection that management had provided earlier in the year.

Keep a long-term focus

Domino's is facing macroeconomic factors that are beyond its control, including high inflation and a tight labor market. Eventually, these issues will improve, so long-term investors shouldn't give too much importance to the company's short-term performance.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Domino's Pizza, Inc. Stock Quote
Domino's Pizza, Inc.
DPZ
$399.00 (0.36%) $1.44

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1182829509
Should Investors Worry About Domino's Pizza's Debt?
 soda and pizza
Domino's Just Did Something It Has Only Done Once Before in the Past Decade
 Domino's store front_02
Why Domino's Pizza Stock Was Falling Today
 GettyImages-92684411
Inflation Could Take a Big Bite Out of This Pandemic Winner
 delivery pizza
Should Investors Avoid Domino's Stock Next Week?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
322%
 
S&P 500 Returns
113%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/07/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Light bulb drawings with a person thinking
3 Stocks the World's Smartest Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist Right Now
Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool5
Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Has 86% of Its Assets Invested In These 3 Stocks
older person looking concerned
Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks
Easy Money 1 Mile Road Sign
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services