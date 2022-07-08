Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Seritage Growth Properties Stock Skyrocketed Today

By Joe Tenebruso - Jul 8, 2022 at 6:18PM

Key Points

  • Seritage's board of trustees has a new plan to maximize its stock owners' wealth.
  • A major investor has voiced his support for the proposal.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Asset sales could be about to accelerate.

What happened

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG 80.26%) soared 80% on Friday after the property developer said it would seek the approval of its shareholders to sell its real estate holdings. 

So what

Seritage's board of trustees has been conducting a strategic review of its assets to maximize shareowner value. As part of those efforts, the board is recommending that shareholders vote during its annual meeting to allow Seritage to sell all its properties and distribute the proceeds to investors. The company would then be dissolved after the completion of those asset sales.

The board believes this plan will increase the number of potential buyers by eliminating the need for shareholders to approve each transaction. More bidders, in turn, could allow Seritage to sell its properties for higher prices.

"The Special Committee, the Board, and the management team all believe that, given the diversified nature of our portfolio, pursuing multiple transactions with different potential buyers for assets or groups of assets may present the best opportunity to maximize shareholder value," Seritage CEO Andrea Olshan said in a press release.

Now what 

For the plan to be approved, stock owners controlling at least two-thirds of Seritage's shares will need to vote in favor of the proposal. Nearly half of those votes are already secured after former chairman Edward Lampert, who owns roughly 29% of Seritage's stock, agreed to support the plan.

Seritage also said that it will continue to explore an outright sale of the company as part of its ongoing strategic review.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Seritage Growth Properties (Class A). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Quote
Seritage Growth Properties
SRG
$10.96 (80.26%) $4.88

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Shopping center
This REIT Finally Gave Investors a Reason to Be Optimistic
 Mall
Seritage Growth Properties' Vision Is Finally Starting to Come to Life

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
331%
 
S&P 500 Returns
114%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/08/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

retired couple
Social Security Recipients Could Soon See the Biggest Benefits Change in Over 40 Years
Light bulb drawings with a person thinking
3 Stocks the World's Smartest Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist Right Now
Loan discussion GettyImages-482134861
Upstart Is Falling, but This Long-Struggling Stock Is on the Rise
Red map of China with a rising green stock arrow superimposed.
Why Tesla Stock Popped on Friday

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services