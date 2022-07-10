Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

What's Next in Real Estate? 3 Investors Weigh In

By Liz Brumer-Smith, Mike Price, and Kristi Waterworth - Jul 10, 2022 at 6:00AM

Key Points

  • Affordability is the biggest concern within residential housing, creating more renters in the foreseeable future.
  • Food costs rise with inflation, making farmland an advantageous investment for the coming year.
  • Interest in the metaverse has waned, but it doesn't mean the opportunity is over yet.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The tides are changing in the real estate market, bringing new opportunities and challenges.

With inflation soaring, interest rates rising, and growing concern over a recession taking shape, it's no surprise to hear the real estate market is changing. Thanks to shifts in consumer preferences, changes in supply and demand, and the emergence of new real estate investment opportunities, the end of 2022 and the coming years could look a lot different than the years prior.

We asked three Motley Fool contributors what they feel is next for the real estate industry, including the biggest opportunities and hurdles for investors to prepare for in the remainder of 2022 and 2023. Here's what they said.

Residential real estate

Liz Brumer-Smith: After two years of unparalleled rental and home price growth, it's becoming abundantly clear that the era of the red-hot seller's market is coming to an end. Active listings increased 19% in June 2022 and existing home sales have consistently decreased for 10 straight months. One in five home sellers lowered their price in May 2022, marking the biggest jump in home price reductions since the start of the pandemic.

The cooldown is undoubtedly thanks to rising interest rates. Rising mortgage rates, which are sitting at just over 5.7% for a 30-year fixed mortgage at the time of this writing, have made the already richly valued homes in many markets unattainable for a growing number of Americans. A recent report from ATTOM Data Solutions found that home affordability declined by 97% in the 575 counties it tracks.

Lower buying activity and more homes hitting the market are helping reduce competition, but it doesn't necessarily mean pricing will cool. Home prices are still growing, with June 2022 marking a new record of $450,000 for the median list price, a nearly 17% increase from the month prior. Lower housing affordability will also mean that rental housing will continue to play an increasingly important role in the housing market, with rental rates likely maintaining their steady growth.

For the remainder of 2022 and likely into early 2023 it's unlikely home prices will revert, but rather grow at a slower rate. Some sellers may reduce their prices in less competitive or supply strapped markets, but there is still a notable shortage of housing supply that will continue to put pressure on prices.

Investors should use caution if they are relying on home price appreciation as part of their investment strategy and instead look for investments that prioritize cash flow through rental income. Residential real estate investment trusts (REITs) like Invitation Homes (INVH -0.33%), Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA -0.68%), and Equity Residential (EQR -0.77%) are still seeing incredible rental growth and demand with occupancy levels nearing all-time highs. And given the stock market volatility as of late, all three of the companies are on sale right now, making it an extra advantageous time to invest in rental properties.

Farmland

Mike Price: The long-term case for investing in farmland is clear: The amount of arable land worldwide is falling and the number of humans needing to eat is rising. This creates a reduction in supply and an increase in demand. The short-term case is fuzzier.

Most likely, farmland will continue to do well over the next six months as long as inflation stays high. When food prices go up, owners of farmland make more money and require more to sell the land. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the May food at home price index rose 11.9% over the preceding 12 months; that's the most it has risen over any 12-month period since 1979.

The Fed is working on it -- there have been several rate hikes already this year -- but so far, there's no end in sight for inflation. According to the NCREIF, total farmland returns were around 7.8% in 2021, with half coming from price appreciation and half coming from income. Debt isn't flowing as easily to buyers now as it was in 2021, but you can expect at least that level of return from farmland for the full year of 2022, because income will increase along with the food price inflation.

What does it mean for individual investors? The most common way for individuals to invest in farmland is with the two big farmland REITs: Gladstone Land (LAND 2.05%) and Farmland Partners (FPI 1.14%). Both had spectacular returns in 2021, as rumors of the coming inflation started to materialize into facts. But both have fallen like most REITs so far in 2022. Gladstone is down around 35% year to date, and Farmland Partners is down 20 %.

The two REITs have different strategies. Gladstone focuses on healthy crops with grains as a secondary focus. Farmland Partners is more vertically integrated. In addition to owning and leasing farmland, it brokers farmland sales, runs auctions, and farms some of its own land and land that it leases from others.

Both REITs should have good FFO growth in 2022, with Farmland Partners moving from losing money to making it, and both REITs recently announced increased dividends. I lean toward thinking that the market soured on the two REITs so far this year because it was down on REITs in general. If they have good Q2s, they'll likely do well over the rest of the year.

Metaverse real estate

Kristi Waterworth: Metaverse real estate has done well compared to other crypto-based assets, partially, I believe, due to the utility inherent to it. Unlike art NFTs, for example, virtual real estate gives owners the ability to generate passive income no matter what the crypto market is doing. For example, in a recent interview with Fast Company, Sam Huber of London-based metaverse real estate company Admix explained that his company's business model can generate monthly rents upwards of $60,000, with some projects having profits of 70%.

Of course, that was in May. What does the future of metaverse real estate hold now?

Because it's such a new asset, it's always hard to know for sure what we're looking at. But based on what I'm seeing, it seems like the future is bright. There are three main metaverse platforms on my radar right now for long-term adoption and development: Decentraland (MANA -5.48%), The Sandbox (SAND), and The Bored Ape Yacht Club's (APE) Otherside.

Each of these platforms is at a different stage of maturity, with Decentraland being the most developed and the only platform that is fully live. The Sandbox is open for visitors in fits and spurts, as the world continues to be created. Otherside just opened land sales in early May, so it may be some time still before it's available for visitors to check out.

Land sales across all platforms have dropped in volume, as the crypto currencies that power them have slipped from all-time highs. However, interest isn't dropping. In fact, if anything, flippers are moving out of the systems and metaverse landowners who plan to hold their purchases and invest in the communities they bought in are digging in deeper. There have consistently been more buyers than sellers during this dip, and I believe that will ultimately generate strong long-term growth for virtual landlords.

The rest of 2022 and into 2023 are full of promise. As uncertainty about the global economy and the state of the world calm a little, and large brands continue to lead the way to building really cool experiences within metaverse spaces, the hype that we saw in November 2021 could start to bear fruit.

Kristi Waterworth has positions in ApeCoin, Decentraland, and Sandbox. Liz Brumer-Smith has positions in Invitation Homes Inc. and Mid-America Apartment. Mike Price has positions in Gladstone Land. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Farmland Partners, Gladstone Land, Invitation Homes Inc., and Mid-America Apartment. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Invitation Homes Inc. Stock Quote
Invitation Homes Inc.
INVH
$36.47 (-0.33%) $0.12
Equity Residential Stock Quote
Equity Residential
EQR
$71.37 (-0.77%) $0.55
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Stock Quote
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.
MAA
$169.83 (-0.68%) $-1.17
Gladstone Land Corporation Stock Quote
Gladstone Land Corporation
LAND
$23.43 (2.05%) $0.47
Farmland Partners Inc. Stock Quote
Farmland Partners Inc.
FPI
$14.20 (1.14%) $0.16
Decentraland Stock Quote
Decentraland
MANA
$0.88 (-5.48%) $0.05
The Sandbox Stock Quote
The Sandbox
SAND
 ApeCoin Stock Quote
ApeCoin
APE

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Getty - determined looking ahead future plans
Why I'll Never Sell Invitation Homes
 GettyImages-1285914519
Want to Make Passive Income? Don't Let This Get in Your Way.
 GettyImages-1326426267
3 REITs Under $100 You Can Buy and Hold Forever
 A rising red arrow with a percentage symbol on top of a rising stack of coins with a house in the background.
3 Inflation-Resistant REITs That Are Keeping My Portfolio Afloat
 GettyImages-149060607
3 Reasons Invitation Homes Is Inflation-Resistant

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
330%
 
S&P 500 Returns
114%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/10/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

older person with serious expression looking out a window
Seniors on Social Security Could Get a Huge Boost in 2023 -- but There's a Catch
woman analyzing data on a screen
3 Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in July
investment-advisor-with-client-getty
2 Surefire Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Now and Hold for at Least a Decade
retired couple looking at financial paperwork
Collecting Social Security? Here's When You'll Know the Size of Your Next Big Raise

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services