Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Digital Realty Stock Tumbled More Than 26% in the First Half of 2022

By Matthew DiLallo - Jul 11, 2022 at 4:39PM

Key Points

  • Digital Realty is having a good year overall.
  • Demand for data center space remains robust, enabling it to continue expanding.
  • However, a big-name investor is betting against the REIT due to the potential for its customers to become competitors.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The data center REIT could be facing more competition in the future.

What happened

Shares of Digital Realty (DLR 0.31%) slumped 26.6% in the first half of 2022, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That's a slightly bigger slide than the S&P 500, which fell 20.6% during that time frame. 

That sell-off in the broader market wasn't the only issue weighing on shares of the real estate investment trust (REIT) this year. 

So what

For the most part, Digital Realty is having a good year. The data center REIT released its first-quarter results in late April. The company delivered record bookings, driven by "strong demand for data center solutions," according to comments by CEO William Stein in the earnings report. That gave the REIT the confidence to reaffirm its full-year outlook for $6.80 to $6.90 per share in core funds from operations (FFO), which would be about 5% higher than last year's total at the midpoint.

That rising FFO enabled the REIT to continue boosting its dividend. Digital Realty gave investors a 5% raise in March, delivering its 17th straight year of increasing the payout. That kept it in a select group of REITs that have grown their dividend every year since their initial public offerings. 

Meanwhile, Digital Realty continued to take steps to expand its portfolio. The REIT acquired a majority stake in Teraco, a leading African data center provider. It also purchased more land in key global markets for future expansion. Digital Realty had an all-time high of 44 development projects underway across 28 markets worldwide, with 58% of the capacity already presold to customers, reflecting strong demand for data center space. 

However, despite all these catalysts, shares of Digital Realty tumbled in the first half of this year. That's due to some concerns about the company's growth prospects. Noted short-seller Jim Chanos told the Financial Times that he's betting against legacy data center operators as they face growing competition from tech giants like AmazonGoogleOracle, and Microsoft, which are big customers of data center REITs. Chanos said he's raising several hundred million dollars for a fund to short Digital Realty and fellow data center REIT Equinix (EQIX -0.49%) because their customers are becoming bigger players in the data center space. 

Most analysts came out in defense of Digital Realty and Equinix. For example, JPMorgan analyst Richard Choe remains positive on the sector, noting that demand for capacity remains robust. As a result, the analyst sees significant growth ahead for Digital Realty and Equinix. 

Now what

Shares of Digital Realty have been under pressure this year due to concerns about the company's ability to keep growing. However, the data center REIT isn't seeing any slowdown these days, leading it to keep expanding. Because of that, it should be able to continue increasing its dividend in the future. With the stock now cheaper, and the dividend yield up to 3.9%, Digital Realty is an attractive option for income-seeking investors.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matthew DiLallo has positions in Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Digital Realty Trust, Equinix, and Oracle. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Digital Realty Trust, Equinix, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Stock Quote
Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
DLR
$126.72 (0.31%) $0.39
Equinix, Inc. Stock Quote
Equinix, Inc.
EQIX
$647.31 (-0.49%) $-3.21

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

A small chalk board with passive income written out in near stacks of $100 bills.
These 3 Dividend Stocks Are Passive Income Machines
 Steadily increasing stacks of U.S. currency
Want $1,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest in These Stocks
 data center 2
3 REITs That Could Help Make You a Fortune
 two people in a data center
3 Really Good Reasons to Invest in Data Center REITs
 A person works at a data center
2 Income REITs to Buy in May

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
330%
 
S&P 500 Returns
114%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/11/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

0x0-Charging_01
Why Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid Stocks All Tanked Today
featured-daily-upside-image
Inflation is Everywhere, But Some Grocery Items Are Getting Hit Worse Than Others
happy-senior-couple-outside
Here Are the Average 401(k) Plan Balances by Income: How Do You Compare?
googl stock
Is It Too Late to Buy Alphabet Before the Split?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services